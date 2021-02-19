There Was Not a Dry Eye in Sight After DJ Johnson's 'American Idol' Audition

One of the best things to come from any opening episode of a new season of ABC’s American Idol is some of the heartwarming stories brought in by hopeful singers during their audition. Though it’s easy to think that these people are just one person in a line of a million, hoping for their chance at stardom, American Idol does a good job of showing that there is so much more behind the singer.

DJ Johnson is no exception. During the Season 4 premiere, contestant DJ Johnson brought out the feels in all three judges during her emotional performance where she sang a song about her estranged mom.

DJ Johnson’s audition made the ‘American Idol’ judges cry.

When DJ walked into the room and stood in front of judges, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, she shared that the song she was going to audition with was very personal to her. The song was about her mother, who left the family a year ago. The 18-year-old Texas resident wasn’t able to get all the way through the song without crying herself. For her audition, DJ sang an original song called “Scars,” which she used to share her feelings about her mother’s sudden abandonment.

Source: ABC

“I didn’t care when you walked out that door / Lookin’ back you never loved anyone but yourself,” the artist sang. “How could I have been so blind? / We all see through you and your lies,” she sang.

She continued, “How could a mother be okay leaving scars on her children? / How could a woman be okay leaving a husband heartbroken?” She attempted to get out one more line of the song before needing to pause to curtail a breakdown. “Take your time, I know it’s heavy,” Lionel Richie told her.

