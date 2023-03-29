Who Is Doll on ‘The Masked Singer?’ We Have a Few Clues and Guesses!

Season 9 of The Masked Singer is winding down, so there are only a few more weeks until host Nick Cannon announces the competition’s next winner. Before we get there, fans want to know who the celebrity is behind one of its most fabulous competitors — Doll.

Doll’s purple, sequined halter dress, stunningly bold accessories, and sultry voice intrigues fans about who the person behind the mask might be. So, who is the performer behind Doll’s mask? Here’s what we know so far.

Source: Fox

Doll on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

The Masked Singer hasn’t given out any clues on who Doll could be before their ‘80s night performance on Wednesday, March 29. However, fans have a few predictions on who the contestant might be after seeing a clip of them showing off their vocal skills.

Doll on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Doll mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. The Masked Singer released a clip of Doll’s performance of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds, and viewers finally got to hear the performer’s singing voice. While they looked extremely dolled up and feminine, their deep, masculine-sounding vibrato confirmed that the singer could be a male artist.

In honor of Doll’s 1980s homage, fans predicted the singer is someone from the decade’s rock-and-roll era. One popular guess has been longtime rocker Alice Cooper. Others predicted Doll could be Dee Snider, lead singer of the metal band Twisted Sister. Those who follow Dee’s longtime band said Doll’s voice eerily matched his cadence.

So, who is Doll on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…