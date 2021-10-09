Donnie Wahlberg Gets Help With His Stunts on 'Blue Bloods' Season 12

Donnie says that he stopped doing stunts when "the wheels didn't work the same." In an interview with The Talk , he shared, "I did all my own stunts. Tom Cruise, eat your heart out. I did all my own stunts for 10 years. And somewhere around the time I turned 50 ... the wheels just didn't work the same, and I kinda told them, 'ya know we gotta tone it down on the stunts.'"

He went on to reveal, "In fact, today, I had to chase a van about 20 feet. I only made it about 12. So I'm just like, 'I'm good. I'm good with the stunts.' Ya know, bring in the stuntmen. And the stuntmen used to go home and never work because I'd be like 'goodbye. I got this.' Now I'm like, 'get them in here, now!"

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.