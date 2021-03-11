Yes, Jason Statham Does All of His Own Stunts

English actor Jason Statham is best recognized for his anti-hero roles in action movies featuring ridiculously difficult stunts and believable fight scenes. His breakout role was in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch in 1998 and 2000 respectively, leading to other notable roles in The Italian Job, The Mechanic, and Spy, among others.

Jason's name has become so closely associated with the action genre that anyone who watches a film featuring him knows what they're getting into.