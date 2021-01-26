What Happens to the Cat in 'Homefront'? The Animal Actors Also Got a Happy Ending (SPOILERS)

But one of Jason’s lesser-known movies is currently making waves on Netflix: 2013’s Homefront .

If you like action movies, chances are you’re a fan of Jason Statham. Everyone knows this English action superstar from hits like the Transporter movies, which first propelled him onto the world stage, and the Fast & the Furious franchise, which established him as a bonafide superstar.

Although the movie didn’t do too well at the box office at the time of its release, it’s become a sleeper hit among fans on the streaming service. But with everything that happens in this action-packed thriller, one question is plaguing viewers: Does the cat die in Homefront ?

Does the cat die in 'Homefront'?

Already in the Top 10 most viewed movies on the streaming platform, Homefront was written and produced by none other than Sylvester Stallone and features a packed cast of major Hollywood talents. In the movie, Jason Statham plays former DEA agent, Phil Broker, who moves to a quiet town with his young daughter, Maddy (Izabela Vidovic).

The two are in the small Louisiana town under a protection program that Phil had to go into after his last case working undercover in a biker gang went sour. But Phil’s attempt to leave behind his troubled past is futile, and he’s soon pulled back into a world of drugs and dangerous men.

The action begins when Maddy gets into a playground scuffle with a bully at her school and ends up beating the bully up so badly that both children's parents are called in. Things don’t go well at the meeting and later, the boy’s meth-addicted mother (Kate Bosworth) recruits her meth-dealing brother “Gator” Bodine (James Franco) to intimidate Phil and his daughter.

Source: Netflix

When Gator breaks into Phil’s house, he comes across Phil’s old identification, which shows that Phil was an ex-cop. This doesn’t sit well with meth-dealing Gator and he convinces his sister and girlfriend (Winona Ryder) to help him hand Phil over to the local biker gang in order for Gator to increase his own street cred. The rest of the movie consists of Phil in action mode, taking down the bad guys, saving his daughter, and bringing peace to his new hometown.

But one of the most suspenseful action sequences happens when Phil and Maddy’s cute cat is in jeopardy. In an attempt to intimidate Phil and his daughter, Gator kidnaps Maddy’s cat, Luther, but thankfully, the kitty is saved by Phil and remains unharmed by the end of the movie.