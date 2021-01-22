The Ending of 'Cut Throat City' Is up to Viewers to Interpret

While some viewers may think that Blink dies at the end of Cut Throat City, there are others who believe he lives. The interpretations range from Blink did not die in reality, and he left his wife to go be an artist. Another interpretation is that the character did not die, and even though his wife thinks he is dead, they’ll reunite later in life.

HITC had an interesting interpretation of what the film’s ending meant. “Our belief that Blink is dead for good is cemented by the fact that his wife and child travel to his father’s shack in order to seek refuge,” the outlet wrote.

“If the book launch event was real and Blink had made a success of himself, would they not be able to find a nicer place to live? Saying that, during the final heist, it also looks as if Miracle is shot dead too,” they continued.