Could There Be a Love Triangle Involving Danny Reagan This Season on 'Blue Bloods'?

The No. 1 show on Friday nights, Blue Bloods , is finally back! The multi-generational family of cops known as the Reagans — Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Detective Danny Reagan ( Donnie Wahlberg ), and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and the rest of the clan are returning for Season 12 of the hit crime drama airing on Oct. 1. Most of the new season has been under wraps.

But a press release about the first episode reveals that psychic medium Maggie Gibson (Callie Thorne) is coming back to help Danny. The description states, "As Danny consults a psychic to solve the murder of a young boy, Frank is at odds with the mayor over how best to protect the city from an uptick in crime following a high-profile shooting.” TV Insider also discloses that the medium will get involved in his personal life. Maggie senses that the widower is lonely.

Could viewers finally see Danny date this season on Blue Bloods? Maybe there's a love triangle on the horizon between two women already in his life. Keep reading to find out who he could end up with.

She asks Danny, “When’s the last time you went out with a woman, not to seduce her but for companionship?” Showrunner Kevin Wade tells TV Insider, “And it strikes him — the clarity with which she sees him. Without spoiling the [scene’s] end, her words affect him. He wakes up a bit.”

Who does Danny end up with on 'Blue Bloods'?

Fans were introduced to Maggie back in Season 9 of Blue Bloods. She helped Danny and his partner Maria Baez (Marisa Maguire Ramirez) with their cases, and she's also helped Danny before in his personal life. Maggie told Danny that his deceased wife, Lina (Amy Carlson), loves him. Maggie also later pushed him to move on, which meant Danny finally taking off his wedding ring. It was apparent that the two had some chemistry, and after that, fans wondered whether or not they would start dating.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Maggie hasn't returned until now. Could something happen between them romantically during Season 12? In Maggie's absence, it seemed that Danny had gotten closer to someone else. Danny and Baez have built a true companionship over the years, but things seemed a bit different for these two in Season 11. In the premiere, Baez attended the infamous Reagan Sunday dinner for the first time. Throughout that season, Danny and his partner became quite close.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

To viewers, it seemed that these two finally realized that they had deep feelings for one another. Danny and Baez also recognized that it was awkward when talking about dating other people after one of their cases involved a man she used to date. Last season, they also decided not to do anything about their feelings either, but maybe they will this season. Perhaps audiences will see a love triangle between Maggie, Danny, and Baez.

In an interview with Cheat Sheet, he teased, "They've definitely been flirting around with Danny. I think his connection with Baez has been growing. I think the medium Maggie played by Callie Thorne has been building an interesting relationship with Danny." Maybe Maggie's advice just might make Danny realize that building a relationship with someone that he's already friends with could be a wonderful thing.