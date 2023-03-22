Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Michael Becker/FOX Macaw on 'The Masked Singer' Who Is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues So Far By Kelly Corbett Mar. 22 2023, Updated 4:00 p.m. ET

Since premiering on Feb. 15, 2023, Season 9 of The Masked Singer has yielded some extravagant costumes and big-name celebrity reveals, from Michael Bolton to Sara Evans. However, despite all of these unmaskings, we still remain far from the end as so many identities remain hidden.

Article continues below advertisement

On the episode airing March 22, Macaw, the colorful parrot, performed his favorite country song — and boy can this bird sing! Who is under the Macaw mask? Here’s what we know.

Source: Michael Becker/FOX Host Nick Cannon with Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'

Article continues below advertisement

Macaw on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

In the past, The Masked Singer would reveal clues prior to the episode; however, we haven't heard too much about Macaw just yet. A preview of his performance was shared on The Masked Singer's Instagram page though, and we can confirm that he performs "Live Like You Were Dying" by Tim McGraw during Week 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Macaw on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Macaw mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Already, fans of the show have started to make guesses about Macaw. His impeccable and effortless performance during country night has fans convinced that he's a professional singer and a well-known name. But who exactly could he be?

Source: Getty Images Dan Smyers, David Archuleta, Ne-Yo

Article continues below advertisement

"Dan from Dan + Shay for sure," wrote one user on Instagram, referring to Dan Smyers of the country-pop duo. But it seemed that the majority of guesses were divided between two male artists of very different genres: David Archuleta and Ne-Yo. "David Archuleta has such a signature voice, totally him! So good," opined one fan. Another wrote: This is hands down @davidarchie! His high register is very distinct and of course, [I've] been listening to him since Idol."

Then came the Ne-Yo camp: "This is Ne-Yo" and "Sounds like Ne-Yo," read two comments. A few users took to the comments to point out that while Macaw sounded like David or Ne-Yo, neither artist sang country.

So, who is Macaw on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…