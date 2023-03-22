Fans Are Divided Over Who They Think the Axolotl Could Be on 'The Masked Singer'

Ready for another round of guesses on The Masked Singer? The popular singing competition on Fox has a panel of celebrity judges guess who is hiding under some wacky and elaborate costumes as masked performers sing their hearts out in front of an enormous crowd. Season 9 features more unmaskings, new themes, and even more surprises as folks try to guess who is hiding behind the mask.

Article continues below advertisement

Tonight's episode is "Country Night," where the performers are set to sing some popular country music hits. Even the judges are dressed for the occasion with cowboy outfits and 10-gallon hats. But as usual, it's all about the singers. One of the performers for this week's installment is Axolotl. They'll face off against fellow newcomers Macaw and Fairy to see who can make it further in the competition. Who is Axolotl on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Based on the beloved salamander-like sea creature, this big-headed sweetheart is decked out in a fancy pink suit. With no more Mask-Rays or hints to go on outside of in-show clues, there's not much we can say about who they could be. In fact, fans are already too busy trying to figure out what gender they could be in the first place, let alone who they are under the mask.

Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Axolotl mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. While gender encompasses a vast array of identities, a fan on the Masked Singer subreddit is guessing that Axolotl could be a boy, despite their feminine appearance. Other fans are sticking by the idea that they're a woman. Meanwhile, another person on Instagram has guessed that the person behind Axolotl identifies as LGBTQ+.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Fan guesses for Axoltol on 'The Masked Singer'

With so many possibilities flying around, the guesses are similarly all over the place. One person on Reddit guessed that Axolotl could be Kevin Hart, which is in line with another person's theory that Axolotl doesn't seem very tall, to begin with. Other guesses include divas like Reba or Paula Abdul.

So, who is Axolotl on 'The Masked Singer'?