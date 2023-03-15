Who Is Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer'? Let's Look at the Clues So Far

It’s time to make some educated guesses! Season 9 of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer has continued to keep fans marveling. The grandiose costumes and masks get more impressive over time, and the talent has continued to leave audiences stumped. As per usual, the series calls on viewers and the celebrity panel of judges to try and guess the famous names behind the masks. While the singers showcase their vocal abilities and provide fans with a few clues along the way, it’s sometimes not enough for folks to correctly guess the talent.

It’s no surprise that folks are stumped when it comes to figuring out who is behind the Jackalope mask. Of course, not much is known about the new singer, but social media users have already come up with their opinions on the talent. So, who is Jackalope on The Masked Singer? Here’s what we know.

Source: Fox

Jackalope on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Clues

Unfortunately, not too many details about Jackalope are currently known, since a clue package has not been released. However, there are some clues to work with via an Instagram teaser clip: Jackalope’s costume has bunny ears

Fluid dance moves

Jackalope on ‘The Masked Singer’ — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Jackalope mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Given the few details we have, it didn’t take long for viewers to share their guesses, with many believing that Paula Abdul is behind the mask. Fans shared that Jackalope appears to be a dancer and Paula fits the bill. Not to mention, it’s Sesame Street week and Paula was on Sesame Street: Zoe's Dance Moves.

Source: Getty Images Paula Abdul, Ariana Grande, and Janelle Monae

Other guesses include Ariana Grande, since she had a deep affinity for bunny ears. Others believe it may be singers Janelle Monae or Ciara, or actress-dancer Julianne Hough.

So, who is Jackalope on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…