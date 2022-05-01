Fans learned something was amiss on February 7 when David postponed his show that night at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, Calif., to go on vocal rest.“I’m so sorry that I have to do this literally an hour and a half before my show tonight at the Troubadour, but I just got back from the doctor, and by doctor’s orders, I have to postpone my show,” he said in an Instagram video at the time.

Unfortunately, things got worse from there…