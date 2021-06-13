David Archuleta Came out as Part of LGBTQ+ Community With Touching Instagram Post

David Archuleta Came out as Part of LGBTQ+ Community With Touching Instagram PostBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Jun. 13 2021, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
On June 12, 2021, former American Idol star and finalist David Archuleta announced that he's a member of the LGBTQA+ community. "I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way," he began.
When did David Archuleta come out?
David explained that he actually came out as gay to his family in 2014 but feels attraction to both genders, and now considers himself bisexual: "I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual." This is the first time he's publicly come out, though.
The AI star then considered the possibility that he may be asexual, as he doesn't experience the same sexual urges as most people. He says, "Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people 💀which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage 🤣. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges."
He went on, writing, "There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers."
His ultimate message (which you can read in full on his Instagram post) is about love, faith, and acceptance — no matter which religion you belong to. "I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he writes.
Is David Archuleta Mormon?
David Archuleta is Mormon and was raised in the Mormon church in Utah before moving to Nashville to pursue music. Like many Mormons, David went on a religious mission to spread the message of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provide humanitarian aid and community service. He spent two years in Santiago, Chile, which he describes as a transformative experience.
He shared, per The Salt Lake Tribune:
“When I went on my mission, it kind of gave me a step away from everything, and I was able to grow up a little bit, on my own, without everyone watching me. When I came back, it was like, ‘I can still be introverted and conservative, prioritizing my religion and my spirituality, and always liking these positive things.’ That’s what I like! And I was always told before that I couldn’t — ‘That’s too cheesy. You’ve gotta be more macho. You’ve gotta be more mature. You’ve gotta have a little bit of a dark edge to you.’ And that’s just not what I am. … Now, I’m still me and I can still help people have a fun time at a show being who I am. It’s been really refreshing.”
David Archuleta is part of the LDS community.
David is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. However, even though David is a Mormon, he doesn't consider himself a Christian artist, nor does he consider his music to be Christian music. Although his faith is important to him, he want to sing about his experiences and help people with similar struggles they may be facing, such as having insecurities and struggling with confidence.
He said to The Salt Lake Tribune, "Maybe there are other people out there who are having a hard time finding their worth, feeling like they’re good enough, and I can tell them a little bit about my challenge with those insecurities, and finding a purpose in spirituality. I dared to not be afraid to be a Mormon in the entertainment industry."