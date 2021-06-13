David Archuleta Came out as Part of LGBTQ+ Community With Touching Instagram Post

On June 12, 2021, former American Idol star and finalist David Archuleta announced that he's a member of the LGBTQA+ community. "I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way," he began.

When did David Archuleta come out?

David explained that he actually came out as gay to his family in 2014 but feels attraction to both genders, and now considers himself bisexual: "I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality. I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual." This is the first time he's publicly come out, though.

The AI star then considered the possibility that he may be asexual, as he doesn't experience the same sexual urges as most people. He says, "Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people 💀which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage 🤣. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges."

He went on, writing, "There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (I know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have. Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers."

His ultimate message (which you can read in full on his Instagram post) is about love, faith, and acceptance — no matter which religion you belong to. "I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith," he writes.