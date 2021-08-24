Gene Simmons Is Making KISStory Yet Again, This Time as a Painter: "I’m Untrained — I Just Doodled" (EXCLUSIVE)

Through a multi-decade career spanning a variety of creative and business-related pursuits, Gene Simmons has interjected himself into the cultural zeitgeist in more ways than one. Whether it be as a frontman of the band KISS, working in the magazine industry, or through one of his countless other ventures, Gene, in his own words, reflected that "everything I did as a kid became a reality and successful."

Now, his latest venture into the art world — something he has had an affinity for since he was a young boy — is poised to take his career in another remarkable direction. This move is one that is wholly dictated by unabridged personal expression.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Gene discussed the impact that painting and art as a whole have had on him; his experiences with one of the greatest pop artists of all time, Andy Warhol; as well as how he's exploring that same passion today.