Guns N’ Roses Drops “ABSUЯD,” First New Song Since 2008

Oh, sweet child o’ mine, we have good news: Guns N’ Roses released the single “ABSUЯD,” their first new song in more than a decade, on Thursday, Aug. 5.

(The band doesn’t appear in the YouTube video, but you can see what lead singer Axl Rose looks like today in a video clip below.)

According to Pitchfork, “ABSUЯD” is the first song Guns N’ Roses has released since the 2008 release of their latest album, “Chinese Democracy.”