Stephanie Seymour's Children Include Her Late Son, Harry Brant

Back in the '80s and the '90s, one of the most recognizable and in-demand models was Stephanie Seymour. Considered to be one of the first supermodels, Stephanie was a fixture in print and on the catwalk, and she also became an "it" girl.

During her career, Stephanie's personal life often made headlines. At the age of 16, she began dating the head of Elite Model Management, John Casablancas. He was 26 years her senior, and he was married to another model at the time.