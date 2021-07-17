Biz Markie's Wife Posted a Touching Tribute to Her Late Husband

Music fans everywhere mourn the loss of legendary musician Biz Markie after his death on July 16, 2021. Following his passing, many have been curious about his wife, Tara Davis , who reportedly held his hand in the hospital as he passed away. Biz and Tara had been married for 16 years, but do they have any kids? And how did they meet? Read on for details about their relationship.

While it's unclear how Tara and Biz first met, Tara is a model and has appeared in several commercials. She frequently uses her Instagram to keep fans posted about her career or fun outings with her family. Upon Biz's passing, Tara posted a heartfelt tribute to her late husband. The post reads, "A GOOD heart stopped beating this evening, and I was there for the last one. Biz Fought till the end, like the true legend he is."

Tara and Biz were a notoriously private couple, but Tara did occasionally post pictures of Biz on her Instagram page. Before his passing, her most recent post about him was on Father's Day, and read, "You can only imagine what kind of Dad Biz is … fun, fun, fun! Happy Father’s Day @officialbizmarkie . And to all the Loving Fathers out there, keep making memories. And as always, thank you for your kind messages, phone calls, video messages, and prayers. Biz loves them and is still in it to win it."

Do Tara and Biz have any children?

Because Tara and Biz have kept their personal life mostly private, it's unclear if Tara's only child Averi is her daughter with Biz or another person. However, Biz clearly adored Averi and Tara's young niece Grace, who also appears in the video Tara posted on Father's Day.

Averi is a young entrepreneur and has her own candle-making business known as Lynn Scents Candles. The candles are made with essential oils, soy and are hand-poured by Averi herself! According to one of Tara's posts, the candles started as a project during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and the pandemic.

In addition to her entrepreneurship, Averi is also very musically inclined, and Tara expressed her pride in Averi's talents multiple times. From Instagram posts, it appears that Averi plays the cello. The young creative is headed for big things, and it seems like before his passing, Biz was already overjoyed at her accomplishments thus far.