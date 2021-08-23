The Everly Brothers' Career Was Full of Highs, Lows, and Repeated Struggles With Fame

The story of the Everly Brothers' success is well-known by music fans worldwide, but few are aware of what exactly led the duo to stop performing together. No direct cause for it has ever been shared, but it appeared to be a culmination of many factors over some years.

From 1957 to 1962 the duo managed to nab a top-10 hit song roughly once every four months, an output level that was unrivaled by some of the biggest names of their day. Come 1962, however, the first issues they had came to light when the Everlys had a falling-out with their publisher for using a songwriter who was not affiliated with their label.

This spurred Don and Phil to begin working under pseudonyms and even establish their own label, but their 1962 enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps put an end to their chart-topping run. When they were both discharged in 1963, they were largely unable to recapture the initial success they enjoyed. Despite signing with RCA Records and taking on other gigs in the entertainment business, they faced more problems that continued to manifest for them.

Don and Phil's lackluster success led to drug usage, with Don becoming very hooked on "Ritalin therapy."

"People didn’t understand drugs that well then," Don explained years later during a 1986 interview with Rolling Stone, "but it got out of hand, naturally."

Don eventually suffered from a breakdown that resulted in hospitalization. There, he received therapy that weened him off the drug. Phil quit drugs around the same time as well.