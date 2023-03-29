Home > Television > Reality TV > The Masked Singer Source: Fox Who Is Moose on 'The Masked Singer'? All the Clues We Have so Far By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 29 2023, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

Season 9 of The Masked Singer is well underway, but the party is just getting started. In the new episode of the popular singing competition series, three new competitors are vying for a spot in the quarterfinals: Scorpio, Doll, and Moose. With it being '80s night, the trio will each belt out hit tracks from the neon decade.

As we prepare for an '80s-themed episode, we can't help but try to guess the identity of the performers, especially the rugged Moose. With that said, who is Moose on The Masked Singer? Here's what we know so far.



Moose on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Unfortunately, the clues surrounding Moose's identity are slim to none at this time. Here’s everything we know: The character is dressed like a stereotypical Canadian lumberjack, donning a red plaid shirt, red beanie, rubber boots, and black jean shorts with brown suspenders. Moose also sports an "I Love Trees" pin and an impressive pair of giant antlers.

Moose on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Moose mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. As we mentioned above, the clues are extremely limited when it comes to Moose. However, after a few clips of Moose surfaced on social media, the guesses started rolling in. So, who's under the mask?

Source: Getty Images (L-R) Danny DeVito, Jared Padalecki, and Jack Black

Although many believe it could be a Canadian, others are convinced American actor and comedian Danny DeVito is Moose. The character is on the shorter side, so it makes sense. On the flip side, some fans believe that Supernatural actor Jared Padalecki or fellow actor/comedian Jack Black may be the celeb behind Moose. Other early guesses for Moose include: Chris Pine (a pine tree appears on the pin)

Patrick Stump (he's pretty short)

Chris Pratt (MCU ties to '80s music)

So, who is Moose on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…