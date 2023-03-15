Who Is Fairy on 'The Masked Singer'? Here's What We Know

In terms of reality singing competitions, nothing compares to The Masked Singer. The notion of having some of pop culture's biggest names don quirky costumes and sing to reveal their identity is about as one-of-a-kind as they come, and has made the Fox program into the television phenomenon that it is today. Now that we're deep in Season 9 of the show, a whole new gang of famous faces are taking to the stage to make a game out of revealing who they really are.

One such extravagant and attention-grabbing costume utilized this season is that of the Fairy, a mythical creature with some secrets to be revealed. So, who is Fairy on The Masked Singer? Keep reading for all of the known details.

Fairy on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

As of right now, clues surrounding the Fairy are sparse, to say the very least. A clue package hasn't been released, so all we can gather about the character is based on their appearance from a Short shared to YouTube by The Masked Singer. Furthermore, Ken Jeong gave brief insight into a Fairy-related clue in a clip he uploaded to Instagram. Green jumpsuit

High heels

Iridescent wings

Likes to dance

"Panther in the clues," per Ken

Fairy on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Fairy mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. With so few details released regarding Fairy on The Masked Singer, it's hard to make an educated guess at the moment. In the aforementioned clip uploaded by Ken, he suggested that Fairy could be Angelina Jolie, which resulted in jeering from the crowd. Other users online have suggested the likes of Meghan Trainor or Kelly Clarkson to be behind the mask. Who else could it be? Other guesses include: Jordin Sparks

Jennifer Hudson

Estelle

Kesha

Tyra Banks

