Former 'The Talk' Co-Host Holly Robinson Peete Calls out Sharon Osbourne

When Holly and her co-host Leah Remini were originally axed from the program, fans were puzzled as to why the two were fired. However, it wasn’t just the fans that were puzzled by the departure. Holly herself was stumped.

“Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down, and tells you why they can’t keep you,” she said. “They say we have to downsize or you’re not doing this, you’re not doing that. I was never given that opportunity.”