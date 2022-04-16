Sadly, Bishop's sister Kate passed away from ovarian cancer in 2021. Her songs "High Water" and "The Art of Survival" are about her experience grieving, but don't expect more songs about her sister right away. Bishop reflects, "I still can only count on one hand, the songs that I've written about my sister."

“That was something that’s been really painful to do. On some days, even just writing lyrics or going into a session can be extremely difficult. And then other days where I just feel like she's here with me."