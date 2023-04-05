Dandelion May Have Outed Themselves With Their Song Choice on 'The Masked Singer'

Ready for another round of The Masked Singer? The popular reality singing competition has a panel of celebrity judges guess who the singer is under a wacky (borderline uncanny) costume as they perform some hit songs. Half the fun is hearing the voice behind the costume belt out with a shockingly decent singing voice. The other half is guessing who's behind the mask. In Season 9, the costumes are wilder and there are plenty unmaskings to go around.

Article continues below advertisement

Tonight's episode is "Movie Night," where singers are performing some of the best and most memorable songs from our favorite movies. The judges themselves are even getting into character, with Ken Jeong dressing up as his character from the Hangover film series. But an episode of The Masked Singer is nothing without the costumed performers. Tonight, Dandelion takes the stage alongside Mantis and returning competitor Doll. Who is Dandelion on The Masked Singer? Check out fans' best guesses.

Source: Fox

Article continues below advertisement

Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

With spring having finally sprung, Dandelion has arrived to ring in the season on The Masked Singer. True to their name, their costume features an enormous head of dandelion fuzzies with their body adorned in a glittery green stem-like dress. As of now, there aren't too many clues as to Dandelion's identity. Without any Mask-Rays or hints, we won't have too many official inklings until the the judges themselves receive Clues and make their own guesses.

Naturally, however, people are already speculating. Folks seem to recognize their voice immediately from an official clip of their performance. Their song choice has also not gone unnoticed by fans as a potential hint. Tonight, Dandelion will sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" by Judy Garland, which was featured in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz. Based on what we've seen so far, people have some strong guesses already.

Article continues below advertisement

Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses

Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Dandelion mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below. Folks are buzzing on social media about their guesses for Dandelion on The Masked Singer. Several people seem to instantly recognize her as American actress and singer Vanessa Williams. Aside from her acting roles, she is best known for her career in music and Broadway. People have also guessed Diana Ross, who is known for her role as Dorothy in 1978's The Wiz.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox Alanis, Vanessa, and Diana

Here is a list of other guesses for Dandelion that fans have posited: Alanis Morisette

Sophie B. Hawkins

Sheryl Crow

Annie Lennox

Pattie LuPone

So, who is Dandelion on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...