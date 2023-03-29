Distractify
Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer'
Source: Fox

Fans Are Banking That Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer' Is Someone From a Popular Classic Show

Mar. 29 2023

Another week, another round of crazy costumes and stellar performances on The Masked Singer. The popular reality singing competition has judges and audiences guessing who the mystery singer is behind some creative (often uncanny) character masks. As Season 9 continues, Round 3 kicks off with a whole new set of costumes, themes, songs, and shocking unmaskings.

Tonight's theme is '80s Night, where three new performers will be jamming to some of the hottest hits of the 1980s. Aside from some gnarly 80s hairstyles and outfits, the evening will also feature guest stars like Young M.C., Donnie Wahlberg, and Eric Estrada.

Of course, a night with The Masked Singer isn't complete without some new costumes. One of them comes in the form of Scorpio. Who could Scorpio be on The Masked Singer? Fans already have some interesting guesses.

Scorpio
Source: Fox
Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues

Among the three new competitors in The Masked Singer Season 9, there's Scorpio. They're adorned with a monstrous but elegant gold armor-like costume complete with scorpion legs and a long and sharp-looking scorpion tail. It's certainly one of the season's more elaborate costumes, and the performer underneath sure is rocking it in style.

Without any Mask-Ray shorts or hints, it's difficult to gauge who they might be as of now without the clues offered in the show. Will they be a known 80s star, a familiar actor, or a highly-controversial right-wing politician?

Despite the distinct lack of knowledge we have as of this writing, people have already narrowed it down to one simple category. In fact, they've taken cues from another popular musical show that once aired on Fox. Anyone who identifies as a Gleek will know what we mean.

(l-r) Dianna Agron, Lea Michele, and Heather Morris
Source: Getty Images

Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer — The Guesses

People have gotten some distinct Amber Riley vibes from Scorpio. In case you forgot, Amber Riley is best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on the musical Fox dramady, Glee. She even used her musical chops to win Season 8 of The Masked Singer as Harp.

As such, folks are guessing that Scorpio is another former Glee star. Folks have it down to either Dianna Agron, Heather Morris, or the diva that people love to hate aka Lea Michele.

So who is Scorpio on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...

Scorpio hasn't been revealed on the show yet, but we will be sure to update as soon as they are! But if they do end up being a Glee cast member, then they may follow in Amber's footsteps and stay in the competition for a while yet.

New episodes of The Masked Singer premiere every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.

