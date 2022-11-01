Distractify
Heidi Klum as the "Thriller" werewolf, Jessica Rabbit, and a butterfly.
Source: Getty Images

Heidi Klum Is the Queen of Halloween — Check out Her Costumes Over the Years

Nov. 1 2022

Let's face it — Heidi Klum is the queen of Halloween.

For two decades, the supermodel has hosted an epic Halloween party where she goes all out with over-the-top costumes. From sitting in the makeup chair for seven hours to executing show-stopping entrances, Heidi always gives spooky season her all. On that note, stick around as we take a trip down memory lane with all of Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes over the years.

2022 — Giant Worm

Heidi Klum dressed as a giant worm for her 2022 Halloween party.
Source: Getty Images

Heidi and her annual Halloween bash made their long-awaited return in 2022, and boy was it worth it.

For her 21st Halloween party, the supermodel went all out with a head-to-toe giant worm costume. The look, which was heavy on prosthetics, took 10 hours to complete. After some time, Heidi stripped the worm costume to reveal a bejeweled bodysuit.

2019 — Alien

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2019, the supermodel decided to dress up as another alien. Heidi previously told People that her over-the-top costume was inspired by her Tokio Hotel, the band of her now-husband Tom Kaulitz. She added that the process started at 10 a.m. and wasn't finished until 4 p.m.

2018 — Princess Fiona from 'Shrek'

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

One of our favorite Heidi Klum costumes was when she and her husband Tom dressed up as Princess Fiona and Shrek. OK, if Dreamworks ever decides to do a live-action Shrek, we are all for Heidi taking the reins.

2017 — "Thriller" Werewolf

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

Heidi brought her A-game in 2017, arriving at her annual party dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video. At the time, she told People that she spent seven hours in the makeup chair.

2016 — Heidi Klum Clones

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2016, Heidi arrived at her Halloween party alongside several clones. We love to see it.

2015 — Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

Heidi was unrecognizable in her Jessica Rabbit costume, all thanks to plenty of prosthetics. According to Page Six, the model had a tough time getting to her Halloween party as her chest and tush prosthetics were too big to fit into her car.

2014 — Butterfly

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2014, the supermodel and television host metamorphosed into a butterfly for the Halloween party. At the time, she told E! News that she spent five hours in the makeup chair. Clearly, it was all worth it since the elaborate ensemble is still one of her most-talked-about costumes to date.

2013 — 95-Year-Old Woman

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

Now, this is one of Heidi's most successful costumes to date.

In 2013, the supermodel arrived at her Halloween party dressed as a 95-year-old version of herself. Two years later, Heidi told the New York Post that she "spent a lot of time getting the details right, down to the varicose veins and the eye lenses to make it look like I had cataracts. No one recognized me, and I almost had to tell everyone to let me into my own party!"

2012 — Cleopatra

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2012, Heidi planned to dress up as Cleopatra; however, she postponed her annual party due to Hurricane Sandy. She eventually showed off the look at her Halloween bash that December. Heidi spoke with Us Weekly about the costume, telling the outlet that "putting the outfit on takes five minutes, but doing all these 100s of stones on my face took a little longer."

"The face took a long time because they're all individually put on," she added.

2011 — Ape

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

After dressing up as the Visible Woman for her first Halloween party of 2011, Heidi arrived at her 13th annual NYC bash donned an ape costume alongside then-husband Seal. At the time, the supermodel told Us Weekly that it took nearly six hours to apply all the makeup and prosthetics.

2010 — Robot Superhero

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

We're really not sure what Heidi was going for here, but perhaps it's a rendition of Iron Man? Who knows! Regardless, the model fully committed to the character by towering over everyone with glittery purple skin and red metallic armor.

2009 — Crow

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2009, Heidi and Seal seemingly paid tribute to Edgar Allan Poe with matching crow costumes.

Per Marie Claire, the model admitted the outfits were tough to manage. "It was bad. My husband was driving and he could hardly see anything. ... When you have a beak on, you can’t talk to anyone, you can’t really drink. It’s not a good costume."

2008 — Goddess Kali

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

Although the model went above and beyond with her Goddess Kali look, she received plenty of criticism — Hindu leaders even referred to Heidi's costume as "denigrating."

At her annual Halloween party, Heidi won Best Costume; however, instead of taking all the credit, she told reporters that "it was actually my assistant's idea. ... My husband and I were in India last year, so she said, 'Why don't you do an Indian goddess? Like a scary Indian goddess?' And I said 'OK!'"

2007 — Cat

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2007, Heidi opted for a classic cat costume. Although it seemed simple, she took it to the next level by wearing colored contacts, fangs, and a collar that referenced her then-husband Seal.

2006 — Forbidden Fruit

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

For her sixth annual Halloween bash, a very pregnant Heidi dressed up as the forbidden fruit. In 2015, the model spoke with the New York Post and revealed she almost didn't make it to her party.

"The problem with that was that I was so big, I couldn’t fit into a car, so I had to get a convertible at the last moment just so I could get to the party. I couldn’t drink water because my arms didn’t reach my face, I couldn’t even sit. That wasn’t so much fun — I didn’t fully think that one through!" she said.

2005 — Vampire

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

In 2005, Heidi went full-on vampire for her Halloween party. The look consisted of super long fangs, a massive curly wig, and a bleeding heart pinned to her dress. Oh, as for the cape and makeup, they were, without a doubt, the best parts of this costume.

2004 — Red Witch

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

It seems Heidi embraced her inner Scarlet Witch, showing up to her party as a witch with bright red hair. As for her entrance, the model planned to fly into the party like an actual witch; however, she ended up getting stuck in her harness.

2003 — Golden Girl

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

We're not exactly sure what Heidi was going for in 2003, so we'll just refer to it as a golden girl.

She went all out with this costume, spray-painting her entire body with gold glitter, sporting gold teeth, and donning a gold ensemble and braided wig. She even arrived at her Halloween bash in a gold spaceship ... talk about iconic.

2002 — Betty Boop

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

For her third annual Halloween bash, Heidi served major looks as Betty Boop. The lashes, the signature curls, and the silky red dress truly gave off the cartoon vibe. She even added a pair of fangs to make it more spooky.

2001 — Lady Godiva

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

Heidi made quite an entrance to her second annual Halloween bash, showing up on horseback dressed as Lady Godiva. We don't know about you, but the floor-length blonde wig stole the show for us.

2000 — Dominatrix

Heidi Klum
Source: Getty Images

For her first-ever Halloween bash, the model displayed an S&M-esque look; she donned plenty of leather and studs, topping it off with exaggerated makeup and a simple dark-haired wig.

