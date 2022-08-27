Prepare for Halloween Early With Our Selection of Best Vampire Movies
After the 2020 "Twilight Renaissance," it appears that vampire movies are back and better than ever. Recent flicks such as The Invitation and Vampires vs. the Bronx are being hailed as fun horror alongside classics such as From Dusk Til Dawn and Bram Stoker's Dracula, and who could blame them?
So whether you're curling up for spooky season or just a vampire fan, check out our fang-favorite vampire movies for your next Halloween marathon.
The Invitation
Inspired by the classic novel Dracula, the film stars Nathalie Emmanuel as Evie, a young woman who reconnects with her family following her mother's death and realizes that her extended family has been keeping more than a few dark secrets from her.
The Invitation is now playing in theaters.
The Lost Boys
The Lost Boys features an immortal biker gang in the fictional town of Santa Carla, California. When Michael Emerson moves to town with his younger brother Sam and his recently divorced mother Lucy, he encounters mysterious strangers on a boardwalk who goad him to join them in a sunken luxury hotel for a night of fun that quickly becomes a nightmare. The title of the film comes from J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan.
The Lost Boys is available for streaming on Prime Video.
What We Do in the Shadows
Taika Waititi's breakout film that also spawned its own television series, What We Do in the Shadows is a 2014 mockumentary-style film about vampires who live together in a flat in modern-day Wellington, Te Aro, New Zealand. The group spends time learning about modern technology, having encounters with werewolves, and engaging in general vampire shenanigans.
What We Do in the Shadows is available for streaming on Hulu.
Interview With the Vampire
The film adaptation of Anne Rice's novel, Interview With the Vampire was released in 1994 to critical acclaim. The film (and the book) follows Louis de Pointe du Lac, a man claiming to be a vampire, recounting his life's story to a reporter named Daniel Malloy. As Louis recounts his life's journey, he reflects upon his relationship with the "Brat Prince" Lestat de Lioncourt and their companion Claudia.
Interview With the Vampire is available for streaming on Prime Video or Roku. Don't miss the upcoming TV series of the same name on AMC!
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night
Promoted as "the first Iranian vampire Western," A Girls Walks Home Alone At Night takes place in the ghost town of Bad City, where a young vampire wanders the streets at night. One night, she discovers and befriends a young man named Arash. The film's protagonist is only known as The Girl, and the film's title is a subversion because she preys upon those who would harm others.
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night is available for streaming on Sling TV, Prime Video, and the Roku Channel.
Blade
1998's Blade stars Wesley Snipes as the titular character Eric Brooks/Blade, a Dhampir (human-vampire hybrid) who hunts vampires. He embarks on a quest to destroy the villainous Deacon Frost and cure his own vampirism. Actor Mahershala Ali will play Brooks in the upcoming Marvel remake.
You can stream Blade and its sequels on HBO Max.
Only Lovers Left Alive
Only Lovers Left Alive follows vampires Adam and Eve (Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton), who have been married for centuries. Rather than feeding on humans directly, they rely on other sources such as blood banks in fear of blood "contaminated" by modern living. Adam views humans as corrupt and foolish and has begun to experience deep depression and loneliness. Eve returns to him out of concern, and the pair reconnect.
Only Lovers Left Alive is available for streaming on Prime Video.
Bram Stoker's Dracula
One of the most iconic adaptations of Dracula starring Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, and more and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Bram Stoker's Dracula is a more traditionalist take on the Dracula tale. When solicitor Jonathan Harker visits Transylvania to act as an estate agent for the mysterious Count Dracula, he gets more than he's bargained for.
Bram Stoker's Dracula is available for streaming on Prime Video.
Vampires vs. the Bronx
The charming horror-comedy Vampires vs. the Bronx follows a group of teens who are forced to defend their neighborhood when a group of vampires invade. The story has been praised for its sharp sense of humor and allegory for gentrification.
Vampires vs. the Bronx is available for streaming on Netflix.