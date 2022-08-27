Prepare for Halloween Early With Our Selection of Best Vampire Movies

After the 2020 "Twilight Renaissance," it appears that vampire movies are back and better than ever. Recent flicks such as The Invitation and Vampires vs. the Bronx are being hailed as fun horror alongside classics such as From Dusk Til Dawn and Bram Stoker's Dracula, and who could blame them?

So whether you're curling up for spooky season or just a vampire fan, check out our fang-favorite vampire movies for your next Halloween marathon.