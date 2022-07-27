Bite Into the 2022 'Interview With the Vampire' Filming Locations
The new AMC adaptation of Anne Rice's trend-setting vampire novel Interview With the Vampire has die-hard Rice fans and intrigued new viewers psyched. The story follows a young man named Louis de Pointe du Lac, who is turned into a vampire by the charming and cunning Lestat de Lioncourt. After decades of life on Earth, Louis eventually relays his tale to a reporter named Daniel Malloy.
The book, the show, and the previous film adaptation starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are centered in New Orleans, which has people wondering: Where was Interview With the Vampire 2022 filmed? Here's what you need to know.
Where was 'Interview With the Vampire' 2022 filmed?
In a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Deadline reported the cast and crew were overjoyed to introduce a brand-new trailer for the show and discuss the filmmaking process. Among the panelists were the show's stars, Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis), Bailey Bass (Claudia), and Eric Bogosian (Daniel); showrunner Rolin Jones; executive producer Mark Johnson; and production designer Mara LePere-Schloop.
At the panel, the group discussed capturing the essence of Anne Rice's novel, and Mara described what a "gift" it was to film in New Orleans, where the show and book are set: "When I first heard about this show, there was so much pressure. The books are rich with detail and an essence that exists only in New Orleans. I was overwhelmed and excited to figure out how we would shape this. It’s rare we get a show that celebrates the city we live in."
Variety Insight first announced the production would film in New Orleans, with local news outlet Nola confirming filming in July 2021. Production began in December and continued through April 2022. Specific filming locations are currently under wraps, but social media users may have caught a glimpse of sets being put up in places such as Jackson Square in February 2022 and the French Quarter in April.
Rolin Jones said at San Diego Comic-Con that the show would not only be faithful to the book but would also include Easter eggs to other Rice material: "If you’ve read Prince Lestat, The Vampire Armand, and Interview With the Vampire, you’ll see lots of nods to the material. We’re trying to build a universe, and there is some witchery thrown in there as well."
How many episodes will 'Interview With the Vampire' have?
Like many modern television series, AMC is operating with a "less is more" approach. The first season of Interview With the Vampire will have a total of eight episodes, each episode being an hour long and airing after The Walking Dead on Sundays. Episodes will also be available to stream on AMC Plus if you don't catch them on cable!
Fans cannot wait to see what AMC has in store for these iconic characters. The first two episodes of Interview With the Vampire will premiere on AMC on Oct. 2, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST, and will be available for streaming on AMC Plus that evening.