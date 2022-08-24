Is 'The Invitation' Based on a Book? Will It Be Available for Streaming?

According to The Latch, Jessica said, “I’ve loved vampire films and horror films from a very young age. I felt like this was a take on the genre that I hadn’t seen before, and that I wanted to explore with fresh eyes. Also, it was putting that contemporary spin on it as well."

In other words, anyone who’s looking for a vampire love story similar to what we’ve seen in Twilight won’t exactly find that in The Invitation. This story is far more haunting.