Nathalie Emmanuel Has Kept Her Real-Life Relationship Private For Years

But who is Alex anyway? Like Nathalie, Alex is an accomplished actor. Alex is 40 and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Alex actually left his studies there early, but for a very good reason!

Alex left the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art early because he was cast in the BBC drama Spooks. According to Alex's interview with the Manchester Evening News, he went through four rounds of auditions to land the role of Ben Kaplan. Afterwards, he binge-watched the show to catch up.