Nathalie Emmanuel Has Kept Her Real-Life Relationship Private For Years

Nathalie Emmanuel Has Kept Her Real-Life Relationship Private For YearsBy Katherine Stinson
Nov. 1 2021, Published 8:19 p.m. ET
Is Army of Thieves star Nathalie Emmanuel dating anyone? You’ll probably recognize Nathalie from her Game of Thrones role. Nathalie played Missandei, the lady in waiting to Emilia Clarke’s character, Daenerys Targaryen, aka the Khaleesi. Nathalie has also had roles in the Fast and Furious film franchise, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The actress has appeared in various musical theater productions on the West End in London as well.
So there's no doubt that Nathalie has worked hard to be a successful actress. Is she enjoying the dating life offscreen? Does she even have the time to date someone with her busy career?
Is Nathalie Emmanuel dating anyone?
According to the Daily Mail, Nathalie is dating someone. His name is Alex Lanipekun. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2018. Nathalie hasn’t posted about Alex on her Instagram, but it may be in the interest of keeping her relationship private, which is perfectly understandable.
Who is Alex Lanipekun?
But who is Alex anyway? Like Nathalie, Alex is an accomplished actor. Alex is 40 and studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Alex actually left his studies there early, but for a very good reason!
Alex left the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art early because he was cast in the BBC drama Spooks. According to Alex's interview with the Manchester Evening News, he went through four rounds of auditions to land the role of Ben Kaplan. Afterwards, he binge-watched the show to catch up.
Does Alex have any social media pages?
Alex does have an Instagram, @lanipekun, but it’s a private page. Upon first glance, it's not clear if that page is actually his because the last name matches his handle, but he doesn't show his face in his profile picture. However, Nathalie is following the account, so it seems likely that it is in fact Alex’s Instagram. Social media mystery solved?
Although we don’t have any official cute Instagram photos of Nathalie and Alex, the couple have been photographed together at events. In the interim, Nathalie posts frequently on her public Instagram page, even sharing some sweet snaps with cute dogs.
What's next for Nathalie and her actor beau?
While we don't know if Nathalie and Alex want wedding bells to ring anytime soon, we do know what project Nathalie can be seen in next. According to Deadline, Nathalie also co-starred in the film Last Train to Christmas with Michael Sheen. The film will be available to stream on Dec. 18, although it's currently unknown which streaming service it will be available to watch on as of yet. Alex was last seen in the historical drama Domina in May 2021, in which he played the role of Tycho.
We definitely love a hard-working power couple that keeps their relationship low-key and can still look great when they are captured on camera. We wish Nathalie and Alex the very best and nothing but happiness for the future, whatever happiness means on their terms!
You can watch Nathalie star in Army of Thieves on Netflix.