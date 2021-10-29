The 'Army of the Dead' Prequel Is Here — but Why Didn't Zack Snyder Direct It?

Originally, Army of Thieves was supposed to be a German-language film, and who better to focus that story on than Matthias Schweighöfer, who played Dieter in Army of the Dead? Dieter was an absolute delight, providing the comic relief the film desperately needed. As luck would have it, Matthias is a skilled director, so it made the most sense for Zack to task him with directing Thieves.

Since we were already introduced to Dieter in Army of the Dead, Thieves gives the audience the opportunity to get to know him and see where some of his quirks came from. In a conversation with Screen Rant , Matthias said, "We were building this fantastic foundation in Army of the Dead, with all these little character moments like the crazy scream and his nerdy stuff." They were able to stretch that character out more in the prequel.

Before he cracked the safe open in Army of the Dead while cracking audiences up, Matthias was already a well-known actor and director in Germany. Beyond being part of the Snyderverse, he produced, directed, and played the leading role in the first German-language Amazon Original Series You Are Wanted. He also starred in and directed several German movies of his own. And if you're ever in Berlin, please stop by Madame Tussauds to check out his wax figure. We're on our way.

Army of Thieves is currently streaming on Netflix.