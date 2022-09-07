Michael Jackson's Dermatologist Was Rumored to Be the Father of One of His Kids

In the last years of his life, it's clear that Klein became quite conspiratorial, and believed that sinister forces were out to get him. In speaking with a reporter from Vanity Fair, Klein was described as ranting and raving.

“I’ve given my life for other people and have gotten screwed for it," he said. Do you know I discovered the first human gene? Do you know I treated the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia? My great-great-uncle is Albert Einstein. Lawrence Klein, my cousin, won the Nobel Prize.”