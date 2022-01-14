Paris Jackson Is in a New Hulu Movie but She Certainly Doesn't Need the Money!

The value of Michael Jackson's estate is complicated. Since his death, there has been an ongoing debate about how much it is worth, based on the IRS's valuation. According to the LA Times, "Jackson’s assets at the time of his death in June 2009 were worth $111 million, well below the $482 million estimated by the IRS." If this doesn't seem like a lot, the IRS had to take into consideration that Michael was past the peak of his popularity, was in debt, and had a damaged reputation.