Halloween Belongs to the Famous! Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022
Although the spookiest day falls on a Monday this year, some of our favorite celebrities kicked off the festivities early with many show-stopping costumes over Halloweekend. From media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner posing as the Bride of Frankenstein to rapper Diddy transforming into Joker from The Dark Knight, it's clear 2022 is the year of creativity.
On that note, stick around as we reveal the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.
Jason Blum — M3GAN
Jason Blum completely transformed himself into the newest horror icon: M3GAN. The titular life-like killer doll recently went viral after the trailer dropped in early October, and it seems the renowned horror film producer and Blumhouse founder is ready to do all he can to promote his upcoming project.
Latto — Emily the Corpse Bride from 'Corpse Bride'
With the rapper's jaw-dropping rendition of the Corpse Bride, we officially declare her the winner of LATTOWEEN.
Diddy — Joker from 'The Dark Knight'
Diddy truly went all out this Halloween, channeling the late great Heath Ledger for his transformation as the big bad in 2008's The Dark Knight. The rapper was completely unrecognizable as he fully embraced the psychotic character, so much so that he hung his body out of cop car windows and operated an actual flame thrower.
Liz Gillies and Ariana Grande — 'Best in Show' characters
At this rate, Ariana Grande is practically synonymous with Halloween. The singer and her longtime friend Liz Gillies debuted their costumes on Oct. 28, dressing up as various characters from the 2000 mockumentary comedy film Best in Show.
Halle Bailey — Neytiri from 'Avatar'
The star of the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid kept her Halloween plans in the Disney family by transforming herself into Neytiri from James Cameron's Avatar. Honestly, she killed this look.
Joe Jonas — Flo from Progressive
We don't know about you, but we're ready to see Joe Jonas in a Progressive commercial.
Lizzo — Marge Simpson from 'The Simpsons'
Lizzo continues to prove she's the queen of Halloween as she dons full yellow body paint for her transformation as Marge Simpson. Wow, we can't wait to see what she pulls off next spooky season!
Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns — Silk Sonic
Finally, some appreciation for Silk Sonic!
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes — The Sanderson Sisters from 'Hocus Pocus'
The Riverdale girlies are known to dress up in group costumes, so it doesn't surprise us that the fan-favorite trio embodied the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus and its 2022 sequel, Hocus Pocus 2.
Khalid — Woody from 'Toy Story'
We all know that media personality and model Kendall Jenner dressed up as Jessie from Toy Story, so now we are just dying to know if she and singer Khalid got a picture together over Halloweekend!
Keke Palmer — Rapunzel
There's been plenty of fans calling for Keke Palmer to take on the role of Disney princess, and she thankfully granted that wish over Halloweekend with her take on Rapunzel. OK, so when Disney announces a live-action Tangled, Keke will star, right?!
Keke Palmer — Rogue from 'X-Men'
Another character fans want to see Keke Palmer take on is Rogue from X-Men, and we have just one thing to ask — can somebody please get Kevin Feige on the phone ASAP?!
Janelle Monáe — Diva Plavalaguna from 'The Fifth Element'
OK, Janelle Monáe belting out "Alien Superstar" while dressed head to toe as Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element is something we never knew we needed — talk about iconic!
Kerry Washington — Lionel Richie
Yup, Kerry Washington pulled off one of the most accurate Halloween costumes of all time.
Chloe Bailey — Storm from 'X-Men'
We know the MCU is in the process of rebooting the X-Men, so is there any chance we could see Chloe Bailey taking on the role of Storm? She absolutely nailed this look, and we are just completely obsessed.
Chloe Bailey — Lola Bunny from 'Space Jam'
If you thought the 24-year-old "Treat Me" vocalist simply dressed up as Storm and called it a day, think again because Chloe Bailey pulled out all the stops this spooky season! On Oct. 31, aka Halloween, the Grammy-nominated singer graced us all by channeling Lola Bunny from the hit animated film Space Jam.