Halloween Belongs to the Famous! Check out the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022

Although the spookiest day falls on a Monday this year, some of our favorite celebrities kicked off the festivities early with many show-stopping costumes over Halloweekend. From media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner posing as the Bride of Frankenstein to rapper Diddy transforming into Joker from The Dark Knight, it's clear 2022 is the year of creativity.

On that note, stick around as we reveal the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2022.