These Halloween Costume Memes Are Giving Us the Best Ideas for Dressing up This Year

Let's be fair, Halloween is a month-long affair where people celebrate spooky skeletons, jack-o'-lanterns, and their favorite horror movies. But the actual day of Halloween, Oct. 31, is officially around the corner. That means it's about time for Halloween lovers to get their costumes ready.

Whether you're trick-or-treating or gearing up for a Halloween party, there's nothing more fun in the month of October than dressing up as something spooky and/or fun!