10 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes for Guys

I'm the type of person who knows Halloween is coming up and still procrastinates on my costume until the very last minute. It's not that I don't have time (I do). It's not that I don't know if I'm going to dress up (I am). And it's not that the stores don't have the costumes/supplies I need (Amazon exists, need I say more).

I have this fake disorder I made up called last minute disorder where somehow, I end up doing everything last minute no matter how many times I say I'm going to plan ahead. If you're reading this article, I'm assuming you're similar to me. That said, here are the best last minute Halloween costume ideas for guys.

The Kevin James meme

by the way, this would be an acceptable lazy last minute halloween costume pic.twitter.com/CT0jnw7jAm — JB 🐻🪩 (@JBfromDC89) September 29, 2023

Kevin James's smirking headshot from King of Queens became a viral meme in September 2023. To cop his look for Halloween, simply wear a flannel and practice your smirk.

Jake from State Farm

Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there! All you need to pull off this look is a red short-sleeved polo and khakis. You should also make a fake name tag that confirms you're Jake from State Farm.

Damian from Mean Girls

A grey hoodie, black sunglasses, and a sign that reads, "She doesn't even go here" is all you'll need to be Damian from Mean Girls. You can up the ante on your look by practicing some of his iconic lines such as, "My nana takes her wig off when she is drunk" and "You go Glen Coco."

Bob Ross

If you're thinking of being Bob Ross for Halloween, you'll need a brown button-down shirt, jeans, a paintbrush, a palette, a wig, and a mustache. You can also add on some accessories like a painting, a paint can, a beret, or a smoking pipe to complete the look.

Timmy from 'The Fairly Odd Parents'

To be Timmy Turner from The Fairly OddParents for Halloween, you will need a pink t-shirt, a pink hat, jeans, and sneakers. Bonus points if you include a wand.

Ron Swanson from 'Parks & Rec'

Ron Swanson is a simple man, and you can be too! You'll need to replicate his iconic mustache, but you have some freedom with the outfit. He doesn't really have a uniform, so you can copy one of his flannel shirts or one of his long-sleeve sweaters. If you want to go the extra mile, you can carry a flask of whiskey or a pocket knife.

Johnny Bravo

Hey there, momma! Johnny Bravo from the namesake Cartoon Network network show is a super fun and easy costume to pull off. You'll need a black muscle shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a blonde wig, and sunglasses. Then all that's left to do is practice your power poses.

Freddie Mercury

Dressing up as British rock star Freddie Mercury, best known as the lead vocalist of Queen, can be done in a cinch. With his iconic style, you have many outfits to choose from. The man in the photo above dressed up as Freddie Mercury at his legendary Live Aid performance in 1985. You could also choose his outfit from Live Aid in 1986, where he wore a yellow military jacket. If you want to mimic his hair and mustache, we found a great dupe on Amazon.

Alan from 'The Hangover'

Alan is a fan-favorite character from The Hangover. To transform into Alan, you'll need a pair of aviator sunglasses, a beard, mustache, and a wig that matches Alan's long luscious locks. He typically wears a T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. Bonus points if you carry a baby doll around with you pretending it's your godson Carlos.

Brawny Paper Towel Man