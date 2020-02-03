The OG "Jake from State Farm" Is Alive and Well, People

"Yeah, I’m married. Does it matter," the husband says quietly into the landline. "You’d do that for me? Really? I’d like that." Naturally, the wife wants to know who he’s talking to at three in the morning, but doesn’t believe him when he says it’s "Jake from State Farm."

She grabs the phone from her husband and asks, "What are you wearing 'Jake from State Farm?'" to which the agent replies, "Uh, kakis." The wife still isn’t convinced.