The Trailer for Netflix's New Bob Ross Documentary Is Making Fans Think He Did Something Wrong

The resounding impact that Bob Ross and his unique take on painting have had on the worlds of art and pop culture is undeniable at this point. Through his public access program, the painter taught generations of art fans how to create beautiful works using minimal skills and tools. Beyond that, his infectious personality, soothing voice, and positive life mantras have grown into a life of their own, defining his legacy.

However, in a new trailer for a Netflix documentary on his life titled Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, fans are teased with a side of the painter that they likely were not familiar with previously, one that seems much darker and the total opposite of the "happy little trees" that defined his career. So, what exactly is the scandal that Netflix is addressing in this new documentary? Here's what we know so far.

What is the scandal Netflix is referencing in their new Bob Ross documentary? Details are still unclear.

The project, which is helmed by actor-producer Melissa McCarthy, was teased in a new by the streaming service that seems to paint Bob's life in a much darker light than has been previously showcased. In the 35-second clip, Bob is seen sitting at his famed easel, but the haunting music in the background is a far departure from what fans came to know and love about The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.

"We want to show you the trailer for Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, but we can't" read the prompt overlayed on Bob's face during the trailer. "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years," an unidentified voice says after that, only to be followed with the film's release date — August 25, 2021 — before cutting to the Netflix logo. Netflix's description of the film is equally as vague, detailing his illustrious career, but adding a dark caveat at the end.

"Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover," it reads, clearly indicating that something big is to be revealed in the film. As one might expect, that led fans of Bob Ross to start speculating and worrying about what the film might bring to light about the beloved painter.

