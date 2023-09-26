Distractify
Home > Entertainment

The King of Memes: Kevin James Is Social Media's New Favorite Funnyman

Actor and comedian Kevin James is social media's new favorite meme! Keep scrolling for 25 of the best memes about the 'King of Queens' star.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Sep. 26 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Kevin James is the internet's new favorite meme!
Source: Getty Images / X / @bsnee7

As the self-proclaimed biggest fan of Kevin James, we couldn't be more thrilled to see him finally get his flowers. The actor and comedian, who's best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens, has become social media's new favorite meme — and we are so here for it.

Article continues below advertisement

Since late September 2023, several different photos of the Emmy-nominated actor have been making the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), many of which are promotional shots from The King of Queens. As of now, people either love or hate the meme (we are completely obsessed with it).

Anyway, keep scrolling because we rounded up 25 of the most laugh-out-loud Kevin James memes!

This is how every picture turns out too.

When in doubt, pose like Kevin James in a press photo for The King of Queens.

Article continues below advertisement

This is quite possibly the greatest feeling ever.

From now on, refer to us as "The Comedian."

Article continues below advertisement

Lies, lies, and more lies, and lies on top of lies.

And this is why Joel Miller isn't a great person (we still love him).

Article continues below advertisement

He realized he's not built for this.

Kevin James actually played Sean Payton in the 2022 movie Home Team, so this is lowkey meta AF.

Article continues below advertisement

Be cool, Travis, be cool.

Travis tried to play it cool, but he definitely squealed when he saw Taylor's reaction to his touchdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities, they're just like us!

Who knew a picture of Taylor Swift with a plate of food would cause a frenzy online? Not us, that's for sure!

Article continues below advertisement

Why would you expect anything different?!

At this point, NY Jets fans should know they'll always experience disappointment.

Article continues below advertisement

At that point, they know the drill.

Good luck trying to function the next day!

Article continues below advertisement

We live for the applause.

Comments like these make us think we could take on Gordon Ramsay in a cook-off — and win.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilty as charged!

Squidward really thought no one would notice...

Article continues below advertisement

Bro thinks he's on the team.

We can all agree that this post is subtweeting Burger King.

Article continues below advertisement

He's just a silly little guy looking for love!

This is exactly how those guys stand around looking at you, too — spooky!

Article continues below advertisement

Tipping culture is out of control.

We're huge advocates for tipping at restaurants, but lately, it's too much.

Article continues below advertisement

Any guesses?

Yes, we're going to see the new Hunger Games movie! Just kidding, but seriously, when are we going to get another Twilight installment?! We're desperate to see Robert Pattinson back in all his vampire glory.

Article continues below advertisement

This is so meta.

We don't know about you, but we love a good meta meme.

Article continues below advertisement

We love an independent girlboss.

You better stop being Kevin James smirking and wife her up immediately!

Article continues below advertisement

And it works like a charm every. single. time.

We have no willpower when it comes to our fur babies, so they'll always get a little treat!

Article continues below advertisement

Now's the time to bring out the Blue Steel.

The 0.5 selfie is very popular these days, so we don't blame you for wanting to jump on the trend.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's go, G.N.O."

OK, nothing that happened on The King of Queens warranted a photo of Kevin James coming out of a manhole.

Article continues below advertisement

There will never be a duo as iconic as Kevin James and Leah Remini.

"She was fearless and crazier than him. She was his queen, and God help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen."

Article continues below advertisement

"Ummm, yeah, I don't know... I just uhhh..."

This is how we feel every single day, so thank you for understanding, Kevin.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't be suspicious.

Does this remind anyone else of the King of Queens episode where Carrie gets an iPod for free after a cashier is too busy talking on the phone to ring it up? No, just us? OK, then!

Article continues below advertisement

This is so Doug Heffernan coded.

Doug was always gaslighting Carrie in The King of Queens.

Article continues below advertisement

It's the thought that counts... right?

At least you get your girl flowers, Doug couldn't even be bothered to get any for Carrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Blocked and deleted!

This was Doug crawling back to Carrie after gaslighting her during every episode of The King of Queens.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

20 Heartbreakingly Funny Memes About Aaron Rodgers' Short-Lived New York Jets Season

25 Hilarious Memes That Prove Drake Really Is That "Type of Guy"

31 Hilarious Memes That Prove That Life Is Just One Big Comedy We're All Starring In

Latest Entertainment News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.