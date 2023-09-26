Home > Entertainment The King of Memes: Kevin James Is Social Media's New Favorite Funnyman Actor and comedian Kevin James is social media's new favorite meme! Keep scrolling for 25 of the best memes about the 'King of Queens' star. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 26 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images / X / @bsnee7

As the self-proclaimed biggest fan of Kevin James, we couldn't be more thrilled to see him finally get his flowers. The actor and comedian, who's best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens, has become social media's new favorite meme — and we are so here for it.

Article continues below advertisement

Since late September 2023, several different photos of the Emmy-nominated actor have been making the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), many of which are promotional shots from The King of Queens. As of now, people either love or hate the meme (we are completely obsessed with it). Anyway, keep scrolling because we rounded up 25 of the most laugh-out-loud Kevin James memes!

This is how every picture turns out too.

how i look when i beg my friends to take a pic of me pic.twitter.com/X3tcjbVR4v — june (@superbloom_) September 23, 2023

When in doubt, pose like Kevin James in a press photo for The King of Queens.

Article continues below advertisement

This is quite possibly the greatest feeling ever.

me when my friend posts a screenshot of our text messages on their story so everyone can see how funny i am pic.twitter.com/2DAEDlU2o4 — grace (@gracesftdt) September 24, 2023

From now on, refer to us as "The Comedian."

Article continues below advertisement

Lies, lies, and more lies, and lies on top of lies.

ellie: swear to me. swear to me that everything you said about the fireflies is true



joel: pic.twitter.com/7nGvzYfvqM — Iou ✩ (@parkersmiller) September 25, 2023

And this is why Joel Miller isn't a great person (we still love him).

Article continues below advertisement

He realized he's not built for this.

“broncos cant get much worse under nathaniel hackett”



sean payton: pic.twitter.com/RSmTMGvnlm — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 24, 2023

Kevin James actually played Sean Payton in the 2022 movie Home Team, so this is lowkey meta AF.

Article continues below advertisement

Be cool, Travis, be cool.

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

Travis tried to play it cool, but he definitely squealed when he saw Taylor's reaction to his touchdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities, they're just like us!

me when i found out that @taylorswift13 likes seemingly ranch pic.twitter.com/nfGDv2v9YV — Seemingly Ranch (@HVRanch) September 25, 2023

Who knew a picture of Taylor Swift with a plate of food would cause a frenzy online? Not us, that's for sure!

Article continues below advertisement

Why would you expect anything different?!

There’s no way Zach Wilson could be worse than last year right?



Zach Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Qfg7EQFRd9 — Anthony (@anthonycalamon1) September 24, 2023

At this point, NY Jets fans should know they'll always experience disappointment.

Article continues below advertisement

At that point, they know the drill.

when the bartender asks me if I want an 11th beer pic.twitter.com/SjBJQbjAfa — trap dad (@dude_gang) September 23, 2023

Good luck trying to function the next day!

Article continues below advertisement

We live for the applause.

When I cook for new people and somebody say, "Damn you made this?!" pic.twitter.com/POBCQnDLEt — △⃒⃘⚜️ (@imsoshive_) September 24, 2023

Comments like these make us think we could take on Gordon Ramsay in a cook-off — and win.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilty as charged!

Spongebob: You like Krabby Patties don't you Squidward?



Squidward: pic.twitter.com/poMS6GYkgc — l*ncoln (@chainlinc1) September 23, 2023

Squidward really thought no one would notice...

Article continues below advertisement

Bro thinks he's on the team.

that one onion ring in your bag of fries pic.twitter.com/nJ6Al780L9 — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 25, 2023

We can all agree that this post is subtweeting Burger King.

Article continues below advertisement

He's just a silly little guy looking for love!

“yo my homie thinks you cute”



the homie: pic.twitter.com/DGLMiqvbvG — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) September 24, 2023

This is exactly how those guys stand around looking at you, too — spooky!

Article continues below advertisement

Tipping culture is out of control.

Me after hitting “no tip” and turning the tablet back around pic.twitter.com/3LzsiBlCRl — Josh Black (@SirJoshuaBlack) September 24, 2023

We're huge advocates for tipping at restaurants, but lately, it's too much.

Article continues below advertisement

Any guesses?

me when someone asks which movie i'm going to watch pic.twitter.com/OeCT2Dz6pl — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) September 25, 2023

Yes, we're going to see the new Hunger Games movie! Just kidding, but seriously, when are we going to get another Twilight installment?! We're desperate to see Robert Pattinson back in all his vampire glory.

Article continues below advertisement

This is so meta.

Me when I’m Kevin James doing promotional photos for “King of Queens” pic.twitter.com/9Qb4GXAPH5 — Ashley Reese (@offbeatorbit) September 25, 2023

We don't know about you, but we love a good meta meme.

Article continues below advertisement

We love an independent girlboss.

me watching my girl pay for me pic.twitter.com/16AmIDwmvY — SK⚡️ (@raptalksk) September 26, 2023

You better stop being Kevin James smirking and wife her up immediately!

Article continues below advertisement

And it works like a charm every. single. time.

how my dog looks at me when i open the fridge pic.twitter.com/aRcw0GtCP3 — helen (@helen) September 23, 2023

We have no willpower when it comes to our fur babies, so they'll always get a little treat!

Article continues below advertisement

Now's the time to bring out the Blue Steel.

me asking my friends if we can do a .5 pic pic.twitter.com/tAaOtuv4zF — josh (@jawshallenagain) September 23, 2023

The 0.5 selfie is very popular these days, so we don't blame you for wanting to jump on the trend.

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's go, G.N.O."

when i emerge for girls night pic.twitter.com/UXe81tlpG5 — ✮ Enjoy The Ride ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) September 26, 2023

OK, nothing that happened on The King of Queens warranted a photo of Kevin James coming out of a manhole.

Article continues below advertisement

There will never be a duo as iconic as Kevin James and Leah Remini.

she was the baddest, he was the realest pic.twitter.com/7YPzq9R57n — Al Shipley (@alshipley) September 25, 2023

"She was fearless and crazier than him. She was his queen, and God help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen."

Article continues below advertisement

"Ummm, yeah, I don't know... I just uhhh..."

me tryna remember wtf I was gone say pic.twitter.com/tQHPkG4jIn — vall𓃭 𓁺🎐 (@valldagreatt) September 24, 2023

This is how we feel every single day, so thank you for understanding, Kevin.

Article continues below advertisement

Don't be suspicious.

Me looking at the self checkout camera as I scan a TV as a banana pic.twitter.com/xqL9RNQNov — Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) September 26, 2023

Does this remind anyone else of the King of Queens episode where Carrie gets an iPod for free after a cashier is too busy talking on the phone to ring it up? No, just us? OK, then!

Article continues below advertisement

This is so Doug Heffernan coded.

me tryna remember if i said that to her or if im gaslighting pic.twitter.com/tSARC0u2wq — logan 🥤 (@Kermeq) September 25, 2023

Doug was always gaslighting Carrie in The King of Queens.

Article continues below advertisement

It's the thought that counts... right?

Me watching her eyes light up at the flowers I bought from the grocery store pic.twitter.com/GeACcFiLoS — AC Tatum (@actatumonline) September 25, 2023

At least you get your girl flowers, Doug couldn't even be bothered to get any for Carrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Blocked and deleted!

me coming back into her life with a happy birthday text pic.twitter.com/EtlfJu4qsC — Hasan 👁‍🗨 (@flackospalace) September 25, 2023