The King of Memes: Kevin James Is Social Media's New Favorite Funnyman
Actor and comedian Kevin James is social media's new favorite meme! Keep scrolling for 25 of the best memes about the 'King of Queens' star.
As the self-proclaimed biggest fan of Kevin James, we couldn't be more thrilled to see him finally get his flowers. The actor and comedian, who's best known for his role as Doug Heffernan on the sitcom The King of Queens, has become social media's new favorite meme — and we are so here for it.
Since late September 2023, several different photos of the Emmy-nominated actor have been making the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), many of which are promotional shots from The King of Queens. As of now, people either love or hate the meme (we are completely obsessed with it).
Anyway, keep scrolling because we rounded up 25 of the most laugh-out-loud Kevin James memes!
This is how every picture turns out too.
When in doubt, pose like Kevin James in a press photo for The King of Queens.
This is quite possibly the greatest feeling ever.
From now on, refer to us as "The Comedian."
Lies, lies, and more lies, and lies on top of lies.
And this is why Joel Miller isn't a great person (we still love him).
He realized he's not built for this.
Kevin James actually played Sean Payton in the 2022 movie Home Team, so this is lowkey meta AF.
Be cool, Travis, be cool.
Travis tried to play it cool, but he definitely squealed when he saw Taylor's reaction to his touchdown.
Celebrities, they're just like us!
Who knew a picture of Taylor Swift with a plate of food would cause a frenzy online? Not us, that's for sure!
Why would you expect anything different?!
At this point, NY Jets fans should know they'll always experience disappointment.
At that point, they know the drill.
Good luck trying to function the next day!
We live for the applause.
Comments like these make us think we could take on Gordon Ramsay in a cook-off — and win.
Guilty as charged!
Squidward really thought no one would notice...
Bro thinks he's on the team.
We can all agree that this post is subtweeting Burger King.
He's just a silly little guy looking for love!
This is exactly how those guys stand around looking at you, too — spooky!
Tipping culture is out of control.
We're huge advocates for tipping at restaurants, but lately, it's too much.
Any guesses?
Yes, we're going to see the new Hunger Games movie! Just kidding, but seriously, when are we going to get another Twilight installment?! We're desperate to see Robert Pattinson back in all his vampire glory.
This is so meta.
We don't know about you, but we love a good meta meme.
We love an independent girlboss.
You better stop being Kevin James smirking and wife her up immediately!
And it works like a charm every. single. time.
We have no willpower when it comes to our fur babies, so they'll always get a little treat!
Now's the time to bring out the Blue Steel.
The 0.5 selfie is very popular these days, so we don't blame you for wanting to jump on the trend.
"Let's go, G.N.O."
OK, nothing that happened on The King of Queens warranted a photo of Kevin James coming out of a manhole.
There will never be a duo as iconic as Kevin James and Leah Remini.
"She was fearless and crazier than him. She was his queen, and God help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen."
"Ummm, yeah, I don't know... I just uhhh..."
This is how we feel every single day, so thank you for understanding, Kevin.
Don't be suspicious.
Does this remind anyone else of the King of Queens episode where Carrie gets an iPod for free after a cashier is too busy talking on the phone to ring it up? No, just us? OK, then!
This is so Doug Heffernan coded.
Doug was always gaslighting Carrie in The King of Queens.
It's the thought that counts... right?
At least you get your girl flowers, Doug couldn't even be bothered to get any for Carrie.
Blocked and deleted!
This was Doug crawling back to Carrie after gaslighting her during every episode of The King of Queens.