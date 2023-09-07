31 Hilarious Memes That Prove That Life Is Just One Big Comedy We're All Starring In
We agree. Life can be such a drag and we're all out here trying our best. These funny memes about everyday life are too relatable it hurts.
How’s it going? Let me guess —it’s going. You're surviving, not thriving. Life feels like a dumpster fire and you need a good laugh. Roger that. That's where memes come in — they're like free serotonin. They help us find humor in everyday problems and remind us that we're all on the same
page struggle bus.
For example, if you've ever done a single squat and then proceeded to check out your behind in a mirror even though it's physically impossible to see results in such a short time, you're not alone. There are so many memes for that.
There are also a lot of memes showing Taylor Armstrong, a reality star from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills seemingly yelling at a white cat named Smudge.
There are memes about mercury retrograde, memes about how Leonardo DiCaprio only likes younger women and memes about how companies do a complete 180 once pride month ends.
There are memes pertaining to when Gwenyth Paltrow was on trial for that 2016 ski accident and memes about when Kim Kardashian claimed "it seems like nobody wants to work these days.
Not to mention, there are holiday memes like Valentine's Day memes or St. Patrick's Day memes. And memes about that awkward week in between Christmas and New Year's.
Basically, there are memes about everything, and honestly, that can be overwhelming — especially if you specifically need to know a meme's backstory to understand it. That said, why don't we just take a look at some funny memes about life? Memes that are simple, timeless, and relatable.
31 Funny Memes About Life That Will Make You Say "That's So Me!":
Wellness is my passion!
Yup, that's me! A disappointment!
TBH, it is kind of a big deal!
If your closet doesn't look like it exploded after you got ready, then don't talk to me.
Recluse life FTW.
I ate a single salad seven days ago which naturally means I am now the healthiest person ever. Duh!
Is it just me or does traveling with friends make you lowkey hate each other?
Sure, I may have unrealistic expectations, but so do jobs!
Capitalism at its finest.
Girl dinner, anyone? We've all eaten a meal equivalent to this.
Oops!
Plants are so selfish and needy! Like sorry, I need coffee to live!
When your phone is dryer than the Sahara.
It's been five whole minutes — why are we still here?
A true Sophie's choice.
Cozy > Cute.
Too real!
Filling out a job application sometimes feels like unpaid labor. Prove me wrong.
*starts planning the wedding*
Accurate.
Spoiler alert: They never change!
Hi, boss! Would you be able to pay me so I can pay my rent? No worries if not!
Too real.
I exude culinary excellence.
This is the worst!
My car breaks down more than me.
BRB, going bankrupt!
Life is so beautiful! (Until tomorrow when I wake up and my friends debrief me on how much of a trainwreck I was).
Shhh!
Your baby is either one or two, Karen.
SMH these bozos!
Want more memes? Check out these girl yelling at a boy memes!