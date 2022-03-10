Kim Kardashian's Business Advice Has Inspired Some Hilarious Memes

In a March 2022 interview with Variety, Kim told the outlet: "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Later, when Variety shared a snippet of her business advice on Twitter, the Internet went berserk. Folks began to criticize her view, finding her comment to be out of touch. Then came the memes and all of the sarcastic tweets poking fun at her. Keep scrolling to see what the internet thought of Kim's advice.