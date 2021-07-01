Ray J and Princess Love Are Rumored to Be Joining The Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop Miami'

Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood know the saga of Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship all too well. From breakups to make-ups to cheating accusations to numerous divorce filings, it’s safe to say they’re all over the place. However, one thing that remains clear is how much they love each other.

Still, deep feelings and history are not enough to hold a couple together. And since the pair continues to keep us all guessing, it’s hard to figure out what's going on. Not to mention, rumors of the pair leaving Hollywood behind for Miami have been running rampant.

So, are Ray J and Princess Love still together? Get comfortable as we give you the tea.