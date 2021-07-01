Ray J and Princess Love Are Rumored to Be Joining The Cast of 'Love & Hip Hop Miami'By Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 1 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Fans of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood know the saga of Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship all too well. From breakups to make-ups to cheating accusations to numerous divorce filings, it’s safe to say they’re all over the place. However, one thing that remains clear is how much they love each other.
Still, deep feelings and history are not enough to hold a couple together. And since the pair continues to keep us all guessing, it’s hard to figure out what's going on. Not to mention, rumors of the pair leaving Hollywood behind for Miami have been running rampant.
So, are Ray J and Princess Love still together? Get comfortable as we give you the tea.
Ray J and Princess Love are still together and doing well.
No marriage is perfect. Every relationship comes with its ups and downs. But, two people willing to do the work can save a relationship. And Ray J and Princess are committed to one another.
In a recent interview on The Breakfast Club with hosts DJ Envy, Charlamagne tha God, and Angela Yee, Ray J tells them how much he and Princess have grown through their ups and downs.
“Yeah, we went through a tough time,” Ray J tells the hosts. “I think that once we left L.A. and went to Miami, we were able to listen to each other in a different way.”
The entrepreneur also tells the hosts that at one point they knew the relationship was on the verge of being over, but things changed.
“Honestly, thanks to God, there was a 360-degree turnaround,” Ray J explains to the hosts. “And it turned into something that was working.”
Rumors are circulating that Ray J and Princess will be casted on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami.’
After Ray J’s interview with The Breakfast Club, fans wondered if he would make the switch from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to the Miami cast. And it looks like there may be some truth to those rumors.
According to The Jasmine Brand, sources share that the couple may be joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.
Ray J has also joked about appearing on the show in an interview with TMZ.
“Yo, Miami is alive,” Ray J told the outlet. “Miami is alive. I will be on an island soon. I’m in a hotel now, but I will be on an island once we lock this crib in. So VH1, we might have to go on 'Love & Hip Hop: Miami.' Y’all might have to trade us for a couple of seasons.”
As of now, there have been no official announcements of the couple’s move to the Miami cast.
Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop: Miami ended on April 6, 2020. Since all of the previous seasons have premiered every year in January, The Cinemaholic believes that Season 4 will be no different.
So, it’s only a matter of time before the Love & Hip Hop: Miami Season 4 cast will be announced.