Is Kim Kardashian Still Feuding With Larsa Pippen? Here’s an Update

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has had their fair share of public feuds, giving the media has had plenty of drama to scrutinize over the years. Who could possibly forget about the scandal between Khloe Kardashian and Jordyn Woods from 2019, for instance?

The feud between Kim Kardashian and Larsen Pippen received an equal amount of attention from their fans and followers ever since they stopped hanging out together. Here’s an update on where Larsa and Kim stand today.