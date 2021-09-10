Social Media Users Slam Jordyn Woods For Crediting Her Weight Loss to Fitness

With many celebrities opting to go under the knife, social media users can easily believe many celebs undergo plastic surgery. While musicians like Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey are open about embracing their natural bodies, there are many celebs that claim they’re all natural while keeping their beauty procedures a secret. Now, socialite and model Jordyn Woods has found the world questioning her weight loss.

The 23-year-old recently posted a before-and-after photo to highlight her fitness journey over the years. And while Jordyn claims that her weight loss is owed to her consistently working out, social media users immediately called her out for lying — even though there is no solid proof that Jordyn has actually had work done. Read on to get the full scoop.

Social media users believe that Jordyn’s weight loss is a result of plastic surgery.

If you’ve been keeping up with Jordyn since her days of hanging out with the Smith’s and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you likely know that she struggled with her weight. However, through her passion of fitness and yearning for a healthier lifestyle, she’s been able to drop weight and score a super-curvaceous body in the process.

However, social media users are convinced that the star has undergone plastic surgery. And since she is using her journey as a way to promote her new fitness app, FRSTPLACE, many people are not happy with her alleged “false-advertisement.”

Jordyn Woods coming out with a fitness app is actually hilarious. Scammer. — Maybe: Lauren (@madrelauren) September 9, 2021 Source: Twitter

On the flip side, some people believe that Jordyn is being hounded by plastic surgery rumors due to her former connection with the Kardashian-Jenner family. It’s not news that many people believe that the family has had a slew of work done. And since she was so close to them, many believe she succumbed to the pressures of getting work done.

However, Jordyn’s boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, quickly shutdown Internet trolls by defending his main squeeze. In a slew of Twitter posts, Karl shared that he’s “seen the results and trust [him], this is all natural.” Karl also promoted Jordyn’s FRSTPLACE fitness app and took a moment to uplift Jordyn and declare his love for her.

Are we saying that women can’t work hard and transform their bodies?? I’ve SEEN the hard work and I’ve seen the results and trust me, this is all natural. Since she was 10 years old, people been calling this woman vile things because of her weight and instead of letting the — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 9, 2021 Source: Twitter