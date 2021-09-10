Social Media Users Slam Jordyn Woods For Crediting Her Weight Loss to Fitness

Social Media Users Slam Jordyn Woods For Crediting Her Weight Loss to FitnessBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 10 2021, Published 4:08 p.m. ET
With many celebrities opting to go under the knife, social media users can easily believe many celebs undergo plastic surgery. While musicians like Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey are open about embracing their natural bodies, there are many celebs that claim they’re all natural while keeping their beauty procedures a secret. Now, socialite and model Jordyn Woods has found the world questioning her weight loss.
The 23-year-old recently posted a before-and-after photo to highlight her fitness journey over the years. And while Jordyn claims that her weight loss is owed to her consistently working out, social media users immediately called her out for lying — even though there is no solid proof that Jordyn has actually had work done. Read on to get the full scoop.
Social media users believe that Jordyn’s weight loss is a result of plastic surgery.
If you’ve been keeping up with Jordyn since her days of hanging out with the Smith’s and the Kardashian-Jenner clan, you likely know that she struggled with her weight. However, through her passion of fitness and yearning for a healthier lifestyle, she’s been able to drop weight and score a super-curvaceous body in the process.
However, social media users are convinced that the star has undergone plastic surgery. And since she is using her journey as a way to promote her new fitness app, FRSTPLACE, many people are not happy with her alleged “false-advertisement.”
On the flip side, some people believe that Jordyn is being hounded by plastic surgery rumors due to her former connection with the Kardashian-Jenner family. It’s not news that many people believe that the family has had a slew of work done. And since she was so close to them, many believe she succumbed to the pressures of getting work done.
However, Jordyn’s boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, quickly shutdown Internet trolls by defending his main squeeze. In a slew of Twitter posts, Karl shared that he’s “seen the results and trust [him], this is all natural.”
Karl also promoted Jordyn’s FRSTPLACE fitness app and took a moment to uplift Jordyn and declare his love for her.
Jordyn’s before-and-after photo has garnered over 600,000 likes on Instagram.
Despite the opinions on social media, Jordyn’s fitness journey has influenced many people. As of this writing, the model has scored over 600,00 likes on her before and after photo on Instagram.
In the photo, Jordyn’s before image shows the star before her fitness journey began. In her after image, Jordyn’s body looks more toned, defined, and curvaceous.
“Sheesh, I got this photo sent to me by the @frst.place team and I look back and have to realize I came a long way and it didn’t happen overnight,” Jordyn wrote. “I can’t even believe I’m posting this, but this is really me and this is my journey. Hopefully, this can inspire some of you! It all started with a lot of mental and emotional work and the physical came with it. We all start somewhere.”
Jordyn went on to share the details of her next challenge for her FRSTPLACE fitness app subscribers. Participants will have to complete one full guide on the app, post a before-and-after photo that tags Jordyn and the app, and use the hashtag #JWStartingPoint in their post. The first place winner will receive $2,000, second place will score $1,500, with the third earning $500.
Although people continue to share their opinions doubting Jordyn’s journey, she’s committed to helping fans adopt healthier lifestyles and reach their desired fitness goals.
It’s safe to assume that Jordyn’s body is all-natural, especially since proof of her false-advertising her fitness journey can easily be revealed. Keep in mind, just because many celebrities opt to go under the knife, doesn’t mean that Jordyn falls under that category.
We wish Jordyn endless success with her fitness app FRSTPLACE!