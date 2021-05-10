Some Fans Think That Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Might Get Engaged Soon

The model, actress, and Kylie Jenner's former ride or die announced that she was dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns in September 2020. So, how are they doing now?

The spring of 2021 marked a busy period for Jordyn Woods , who recently debuted her new IGTV Series, Regular-ish. She also teased forthcoming business projects and an app revolutionizing home and gym workout plans called FrstPlace.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony made their relationship Instagram-official in September 2020, around the same time Jordyn turned 23. One of the first photos Jordyn shared of her new beau was taken during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they went to celebrate Jordyn's birthday. Over the course of the past months, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony continued to treat fans to loved-up selfies.

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony are in the process of cementing themselves as a positively goals-worthy couple. A recent screenshot of a supposed message exchange between Karl-Anthony and a mystery woman threatened to bring his name into disrepute, however.

A photo showing an alleged conversation in which Karl-Anthony told a person that he couldn't pick up a FaceTime call because "she's here" started to make the rounds on March 18, 2021. Jordyn and Karl-Anthony quenched the rumors via separate tweets on the same day.

"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y'all believe it. My relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything," Jordyn tweeted. "He don't even talk like that." "A lot of goofies out here with Photoshop skills," Karl-Anthony wrote. "I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I'm gonna waste my energy with anyone else GTFOH! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger."

Arguably, Karl-Anthony's response to the cheating allegations was slightly better-formulated than that of Tristan Thompson, who is currently under fire for his supposed affair with Instagram model Sydney Chase.

What's more, Karl-Anthony's second tweet gave way to another, equally fast-spreading fan theory, which concerns his future with Jordyn. The tweet left many guessing about when and where he would propose. On March 24, 2021, Jordyn also posted a photograph in which she was wearing a sizeable ring on her left ring finger.

In April 2021, Jordyn further strengthened her bond with Karl-Anthony by gifting him a portrait of his late mom, Jacqueline Cruz. Jordyn commissioned her brother, John, to create the artwork. "To my king who was raised by a queen! I love you, Jordyn," she wrote on the back of the canvas.