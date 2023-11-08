Larsa Pippen’s Journey to Finding Her “Love” Marcus Jordan Explained
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was on almost no one’s 2023 Bingo card. However, the ‘RHOM’ star has found her match.
The Gist:
- ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, are dating.
- Larsa Pippen was previously married to Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen.
- Larsa and Marcus are “in love” and sparked engagement rumors in 2023.
2023 will undoubtedly be remembered for having far too many celebrity breakups. However, the year, somewhat ironically, was seemingly kind to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of “#23” himself, Michael Jordan.
Larsa and Marcus were hot and heavy for most of 2023. During their time together, the couple have endured criticisms from sports and pop culture buffs, launched a joint podcast, and are now taking on reality TV on The Real Housewives of Miami.
As fans gain more insight into Marcus and Larsa’s love on RHOM and social media, many wonder how the unlikely pair connected. Here’s a breakdown of Larsa and Marcus’s relationship timeline!
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were adamant they were “friends," but sparked dating rumors in September 2022.
Larsa and Marcus met through mutual friends and began raising eyebrows in September 2022. TMZ spotted the two were spotted eating lunch at Miami’s Zuma restaurant.
At the time, Larsa had finalized his divorce from Scottie Pippen and had opened up about wanting to date again. However, despite being photographed with Michael on multiple occasions, including the Season 5 premiere of the RHOM party in December 2022, Larsa made it clear that she and Marcus had a platonic relationship.
"We're friends," Larsa told People at BravoCon 2022. "We've been friends for a few years, and that's really what it is. We're friends."
In January 2023, the couple stopped hiding their romance
After several months of being spotted canoodling around Miami, Larsa, and Marcus decided to take things to the next level: Instagram official status. And they did so in one of the shadiest ways possible.
On Jan. 23, 2023, Larsa brought Marcus onto her main timeline for the first time since their romance rumors began. The couple posed in Marcus’s store, TROPHY ROOM, behind a floral jersey of his dad, Michael’s “23” jersey.
While the photo was possibly a coincidence, considering Marcus’s store is an ode to his father’s legacy, TMZ reported in January that social media users believed the gesture was a way for Larsa to “troll” her ex-husband, Scottie, amid his ongoing beef with Michael.
The pair faced criticism from Marcus’s dad, Michael Jordan, in July 2023.
By July 2023, Larsa and Marcus were entering their first summer of baecations and were fully open to sharing their relationship more in the public eye. Unfortunately, their notoriety made them susceptible to criticism from those watching from the outside. Many were surprised to hear Marcus’s father address their relationship with the media.
Michael shared his thoughts on Marcus and Larsa being together after a TMZ paparazzo approached the NBA icon in Paris, France. When the photographer asked if he approved of Larsa and Marcus’s relationship to which, after some hesitation, Michael replied, “No!”
Larsa and Marcus addressed Michael’s comments on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. During the July 11 episode, “Father Knows Best????” Larsa said she was “embarrassed” by Michael’s and “didn’t think it was too funny.”
Marcus, however, defended his father and said him “s--t” talking about their relationship was just another day in the Jordan household. He also said on the podcast that his family “loves” Larsa despite Michael’s lack of support.
Fans suspected Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were engaged in August 2023.
After less than a year of dating, Larsa and Marcus sparked rumors that they were ready to become Mr. and Mrs. Jordan. In August 2023, speculators thought the couple might be engaged after paparazzi spotted Larsa wearing a ring on her wedding finger. Marcus also kept the suspense going when he told TMZ the couple were “looking for a location” and that a wedding date was “in the works.”
Despite the convincing declaration from Marcus that a wedding was happening soon, the couple confirmed they had no plans of getting engaged yet.
During an August 2023 episode, Marcus admitted he was being “cheeky” with the paparazzi with his statement and apologized for shocking his family and friends. However, Larsa said her beau gave her a “promise ring,” presumably what she was wearing.
Larsa and Marcus made their ‘RHOM’ debut in November 2023 during Season 7.
Larsa and Marcus may not be ready to walk down the aisle yet, but they have become comfortable saying the “L” word. They seemingly have no problem working together on their podcast or facing a challenge on Peacock’s The Traitors.
In November 2023, Larsa and Marcus also took their love on RHOM. After discussing their relationship (and sex life) in Season 5 of RHOM, fans witnessed the couple interact in Season 6.
On the show, Larsa opens up about being “in love” with Marcus and how it changed her eating habits for the worst (who hasn’t been there??). However, despite admitting to loving her younger boo, Larsa told RHOM producers she’s not ready to discuss marriage with Marcus — or fans — yet.