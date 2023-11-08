Larsa Pippen’s Journey to Finding Her “Love” Marcus Jordan Explained

The Gist: ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of Michael Jordan, are dating.

Larsa Pippen was previously married to Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Marcus are “in love” and sparked engagement rumors in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

2023 will undoubtedly be remembered for having far too many celebrity breakups. However, the year, somewhat ironically, was seemingly kind to Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, son of “#23” himself, Michael Jordan. Larsa and Marcus were hot and heavy for most of 2023. During their time together, the couple have endured criticisms from sports and pop culture buffs, launched a joint podcast, and are now taking on reality TV on The Real Housewives of Miami.

As fans gain more insight into Marcus and Larsa’s love on RHOM and social media, many wonder how the unlikely pair connected. Here’s a breakdown of Larsa and Marcus’s relationship timeline!

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were adamant they were “friends," but sparked dating rumors in September 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Larsa and Marcus met through mutual friends and began raising eyebrows in September 2022. TMZ spotted the two were spotted eating lunch at Miami’s Zuma restaurant. At the time, Larsa had finalized his divorce from Scottie Pippen and had opened up about wanting to date again. However, despite being photographed with Michael on multiple occasions, including the Season 5 premiere of the RHOM party in December 2022, Larsa made it clear that she and Marcus had a platonic relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're friends," Larsa told People at BravoCon 2022. "We've been friends for a few years, and that's really what it is. We're friends."

Article continues below advertisement

In January 2023, the couple stopped hiding their romance

After several months of being spotted canoodling around Miami, Larsa, and Marcus decided to take things to the next level: Instagram official status. And they did so in one of the shadiest ways possible. On Jan. 23, 2023, Larsa brought Marcus onto her main timeline for the first time since their romance rumors began. The couple posed in Marcus’s store, TROPHY ROOM, behind a floral jersey of his dad, Michael’s “23” jersey.

Article continues below advertisement

While the photo was possibly a coincidence, considering Marcus’s store is an ode to his father’s legacy, TMZ reported in January that social media users believed the gesture was a way for Larsa to “troll” her ex-husband, Scottie, amid his ongoing beef with Michael.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair faced criticism from Marcus’s dad, Michael Jordan, in July 2023.

Source: Getty Images

By July 2023, Larsa and Marcus were entering their first summer of baecations and were fully open to sharing their relationship more in the public eye. Unfortunately, their notoriety made them susceptible to criticism from those watching from the outside. Many were surprised to hear Marcus’s father address their relationship with the media.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael shared his thoughts on Marcus and Larsa being together after a TMZ paparazzo approached the NBA icon in Paris, France. When the photographer asked if he approved of Larsa and Marcus’s relationship to which, after some hesitation, Michael replied, “No!” Larsa and Marcus addressed Michael’s comments on their podcast, Separation Anxiety. During the July 11 episode, “Father Knows Best????” Larsa said she was “embarrassed” by Michael’s and “didn’t think it was too funny.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marcus, however, defended his father and said him “s--t” talking about their relationship was just another day in the Jordan household. He also said on the podcast that his family “loves” Larsa despite Michael’s lack of support.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans suspected Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were engaged in August 2023.

After less than a year of dating, Larsa and Marcus sparked rumors that they were ready to become Mr. and Mrs. Jordan. In August 2023, speculators thought the couple might be engaged after paparazzi spotted Larsa wearing a ring on her wedding finger. Marcus also kept the suspense going when he told TMZ the couple were “looking for a location” and that a wedding date was “in the works.”

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the convincing declaration from Marcus that a wedding was happening soon, the couple confirmed they had no plans of getting engaged yet.

Article continues below advertisement

During an August 2023 episode, Marcus admitted he was being “cheeky” with the paparazzi with his statement and apologized for shocking his family and friends. However, Larsa said her beau gave her a “promise ring,” presumably what she was wearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Larsa and Marcus made their ‘RHOM’ debut in November 2023 during Season 7.

Larsa and Marcus may not be ready to walk down the aisle yet, but they have become comfortable saying the “L” word. They seemingly have no problem working together on their podcast or facing a challenge on Peacock’s The Traitors.

Article continues below advertisement

In November 2023, Larsa and Marcus also took their love on RHOM. After discussing their relationship (and sex life) in Season 5 of RHOM, fans witnessed the couple interact in Season 6.

Article continues below advertisement