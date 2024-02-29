Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Miami Kiki Barth Wonders if Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s “Split” Was a “Stunt” (EXCLUSIVE) Kiki Barth said she asked, “Is this for real?” after Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan reconnected days after breaking up. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 28 2024, Published 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The relationship between The Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan has caused quite a stir on and off the air. The pair, who started dating in 2022, have addressed everything from their supposed willingness to have sex “five times a day” to how their romance affects their famous families. But, on Feb. 11, 2024, the couple seemed to have called it quits when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and scrubbed one another off their profile grids.

To their fandom’s surprise, they rekindled their romance three days later and stepped out together for Valentine’s Day, seeming to be back on track. Before Larsa and Marcus’s “break up to make up” moment, the couple discussed their relationship at RHOM’s three-part Season 6 reunion. Ahead of the Bravo special, friend of the show and Larsa’s real-life pal Kiki Barth said she agrees with those who believe Larsa and Marcus possibly faked their romantic troubles.

Source: Bravo/NBCUniversal

Kiki Barth said she was “surprised” by Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s “breakup.”

On RHOM, Kiki, along with many of her and Larsa’s friends, had plenty of questions about the new man in Larsa’s life. However, she exclusively told Distractify that she believed Larsa and Marcus were doing great before their issues became public. “I was as surprised as all of you,” Kiki told us. “I was like, ‘Whoa, wait, what happened?’”

Kiki said she first checked her Instagram app to see if Larsa and Marcus really unfollowed each other, as the headlines suggested. Once she realized the rumors were true, she said she reached out to Larsa to ask her if she was OK and to tell the Olujo Tequila owner, “I'm sorry that this is happening,” and “If you need anything, I'm here for you as a friend.”

Source: Getty Images Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, and Dr. Nicole Martin

Kiki continued saying Larsa replied, “Thanks, babe,” only for her to discover Larsa had gotten back with Marcus “literally two minutes later.” Kiki said after seeing how soon Larsa and Marcus reconnected made her question how authentic the public split was.

“I’m asking myself, like, was this really a stunt?” Kiki asked. “Is this for real? I don’t know. I’m asking the same questions you guys are asking because I don’t get it. I don’t really understand what’s happening.”

Source: Bravo Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

Kiki said Larsa staging her and Marcus’s split would be “a bit much” for her.

Kiki continued stating she had no idea what really went down between Larsa and Marcus, except for the fact they’re “back together” and that there’s a massive ring in the equation. During the couple’s reconciliation on Valentine’s Day, TMZ spotted Larsa wearing a gigantic diamond ring on her left finger.

The diamond ring came after Marcus gifted her a promise ring on RHOM and after they discussed getting engaged in previous interviews. However, TMZ reported the piece wasn’t an engagement ring but instead was from Larsa’s jewelry line, Larsa Marie.

Source: Getty Images Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

Despite their being on good terms after Part 1 of the reunion, Kiki said Larsa possibly using her jewelry line to cause some extra buzz about her and Marcus’s relationship was about on-brand for the promo queen. However, the model and philanthropist told us that while staging the photo op would be “a bit much” for her, she respected Larsa’s hustle.