To Many 'Real Housewives of Miami' Fans' Surprise, Kiki Barth Is a Proud Mom of Two

The cast of The Real Housewives of Miami doesn’t always agree on everything. But one thing they agreed on in Season 6 of the Bravo series is that they’ve heard enough about Lisa Hochstein’s nasty divorce from her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein. And no one is more sick and tired of listening to Lisa than fan-favorite "friend of" RHOM, Kiki Barth.

During the cast's Season 6 trip to Mexico, Kiki and Lisa had regarding Lisa's perceived obsession with money and getting everything she feels she deserves in her divorce settlement. In Episode 615, "Get Me off this Gondola," Kiki and Lisa went head to head again after Lisa felt Kiki and the rest of the cast weren't supporting her through the divorce. Kiki furiously explained to Lisa that she never cared about her personal life, including her kids' names.

"You don't know my son's name," she told Lisa. "What is my son's name?" To Lisa's credit, since Kiki joined RHOM in Season 4, the Haitian-born model has kept her life at home, including her children, away from reality TV. However, she has opened up about being a mother and how her childhood shaped her to be a better mother to them. Here's what to know about Kiki Barth's kids!

Kiki Barth from 'The Real Housewives of Miami' has two kids from previous relationships.

While Kiki, who was born on June 17, 1989, is incredibly unfiltered on RHOM, she isn't the type of mom to give her fans and social media followers daily updates on her kids. Since joining the Bravo universe in 2021, Kiki has shared several photos and videos of her two children, who she said she raised alone. It's unclear who the kids' fathers are, as Kiki isn't married and doesn't discuss her past romances much on screen.

Unfortunately, like Lisa, we don't know Kiki's son's name, either. On Mother's Day 2023, she posted a photo of both of her kids, stating in the caption that "motherhood is a choice" and being "grateful they chose me to be their moms," though her son affectionately calls her "ma." However, she didn't share her son's name or his age. What we do know is Kiki has another child, her daughter, Summer.

Summer, Kiki's youngest, has appeared on her Instagram feed several times, with Kiki often showing off Summer's piano skills or reflecting on how much she's growing up. Kiki also created an Instagram account for Summer, which she runs and keeps private for her daughter's safety.

Kiki Barth discussed her difficult childhood on 'RHOM.'

Kiki has often been candid about her childhood and how it forced her to be successful. Born in Haiti as Widline Barthelemy, Kiki admittedly grew up impoverished in her home country. At 15, she moved to the U.S. for more opportunities but found herself unhoused after her stepmother kicked her out of her father's house. The removal from her family's home forced Kiki to be on her own as a teenager, working odd jobs to maintain her basic needs.

In Ep. 615 of RHOM, Kiki shared how difficult her childhood was and how her co-star, Lisa, didn't fully understand everything she had to endure. During their argument in Mexico after Adriana de Moura's pride performance, Kiki further scolded Lisa for her behavior on the gondola ride, where she threw food at the dogs in the area and said it was "better for them" than what their owners, who were impoverished, give them.

Source: Bravo

Kiki said Lisa's ignorance was an example of how much she doesn't know about Kiki's background.

"My thing is Lisa, you don't know anything about me," Kiki explained to her co-star. "And if you knew my backstory. I've been on my own since I was 15. Get kicked out on the street. You all have this beautiful life, and I worked hard to get here, too. I just want people to listen to me. No one ever cared to even ask me one question. 'Kiki, what's going on with your life?"

Lisa fired back at Kiki by saying she wasn't responsible for Kiki's "childhood trauma." The comment only worsened their relationship, as Kiki said Lisa's divorce was her "karma."

What is Kiki Barth's net worth?

Source: Bravo

Despite her past hardships, Kiki never let her circumstances deter her from her goals. Since entering the modeling industry, Kiki has graced countless runways and magazine spreads. Kiki's website states she "walked the runways for the most influential designers, graced the covers and inside pages of major magazines," earning her a net worth of $2 million.

Additionally, she previously won Miss Haiti and is a humanitarian who "hopes to use her platform to bring awareness to the struggles in Haiti and to help empower the people of her country to make positive changes." She also said on her website that she's "beyond grateful" for the life she created for herself, vastly different from the "humble beginnings" she had in her childhood.