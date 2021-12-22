Lisa and Lenny Hochstein Welcomed Two Kids Via Surrogates After 'RHOM' Season 3

Lisa and Lenny Hochstein Welcomed Two Kids Via Surrogates After 'RHOM' Season 3By Shannon Raphael
The Real Housewives of Miami is back (and better than ever) for Season 4, and longtime fans are getting reacquainted with a few of the stars who appeared during the show's original run.
While returners Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Alexia Echevarria all divorced their respective spouses in the years since Season 3 concluded (Alexia's ex, Herman Echevarria, later passed away), Lisa Hochstein is still going strong with her longtime husband, Lenny Hochstein.
Lisa joined the show during Season 2 in 2012, and she introduced viewers to her enviable life with her plastic surgeon hubby — which included them building their dream home on Star Island, which is where they now live on Season 4.
Though Lisa seemed to have a picture perfect life during her first two seasons on the show, the reality star ultimately opened up about the difficulties she was having with carrying a baby to term. In Season 3, Lenny and Lisa explored the idea of getting a surrogate to help them grow their family.
Now, Lisa and Lenny are the proud parents of two kids, who are appearing on the RHOM reboot as well. Read on to find out more about their family life.
Lenny and Lisa Hochstein welcomed two kids together via surrogates after 'RHOM' Season 3.
When RHOM Season 3 ended in 2013, Lenny and Lisa had selected a surrogate to help them expand their family. The show went on an eight-year hiatus after the cameras stopped rolling on that season, and fans were only able to keep up with the Hochstein duo on social media.
During that filming break, Lisa and Lenny became the parents of two kids. The spouses welcomed their first child together, a son named Logan, via a surrogate in 2015. About four years later, Lisa and Lenny had a daughter named Elle through a surrogate as well. Elle celebrated her second birthday in September 2021.
The reality star and her doctor husband are showcasing their family life on the RHOM reboot, and they are also airing out their marital issues.
Lisa opened up about Lenny Hochstein's past "emotional affair" on the 'RHOM' reboot.
During the premiere of the rebooted Peacock series, Lisa confirmed that she briefly separated from Lenny after Season 3. When the two were apart, Lenny forged a connection with another woman.
"One of the reasons that we got married was to create this family that we dreamed of, and things didn't go as planned," Lisa said during the Season 4 premiere.
After years of trying and clashing about how to move forward with their dreams to have kids, Lisa said that Lenny had an "emotional affair." She described the other woman as a "two-dollar h-e."
Though Lisa didn't believe that Lenny was ever physically unfaithful, the transgression affected their relationship. On the show, Lisa shared that Lenny "came groveling back" after the emotional affair, and that it was the "best decision" for her to take him back.
The spouses have since built the family and home that they've always dreamed of, but their marriage is far from perfect.
Their ongoing relationship issues will be at the forefront of the reboot, but the two are still together.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami drop on Peacock on Thursdays.