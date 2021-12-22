Lisa and Lenny Hochstein Welcomed Two Kids Via Surrogates After 'RHOM' Season 3

The Real Housewives of Miami is back (and better than ever) for Season 4, and longtime fans are getting reacquainted with a few of the stars who appeared during the show's original run.

While returners Larsa Pippen, Marysol Patton, Adriana De Moura, and Alexia Echevarria all divorced their respective spouses in the years since Season 3 concluded (Alexia's ex, Herman Echevarria, later passed away), Lisa Hochstein is still going strong with her longtime husband, Lenny Hochstein.