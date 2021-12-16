'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Revealed How She and Husband Lenny Keep Their Romance Alive

After an eight-year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami is being revived for a fourth season on Peacock. Previously, the series ran for three seasons on Bravo from 2011 to 2013.

While we thought we had seen the last of the ladies during the Season 3 finale, the series garnered a new fanbase during the pandemic after Bravo ran old episodes of it. Not to mention, Andy Cohen floated the idea of a reboot to Peacock, which ultimately convinced the streaming service to pick up the new season.