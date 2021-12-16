'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Revealed How She and Husband Lenny Keep Their Romance Alive

'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Revealed How She and Husband Lenny Keep Their Romance AliveBy Kelly Corbett
Dec. 16 2021, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
After an eight-year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami is being revived for a fourth season on Peacock. Previously, the series ran for three seasons on Bravo from 2011 to 2013.
While we thought we had seen the last of the ladies during the Season 3 finale, the series garnered a new fanbase during the pandemic after Bravo ran old episodes of it. Not to mention, Andy Cohen floated the idea of a reboot to Peacock, which ultimately convinced the streaming service to pick up the new season.
At last, more RHOM. Before you jump into the latest batch of fresh episodes, let's take a look at what has changed in the last few years. Take Lisa Hochstein and her-then husband plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein (aka Lenny). Are they still together? Has their marriage held up over the years? Keep scrolling to find out the current status of Lisa and Lenny from RHOM.
Are Lisa and Lenny Hochstein still together?
Lisa Hochestein will be one of the three original castmates returning to the series full-time (Alexia and Larsa will also return full-time, while Adriana and Marysol will star in "friend" roles). While we're sad the other OG ladies won't be coming back, we're stoked to see what's new with Lisa and her crew. We're also happy to report that she and Lenny are still together and doing better than ever.
Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, she spoke with Ocean Drive about the last few years of her life.
“When audiences last saw me on the show, I kind of left things hanging. We were up in the air with our current [Star Island] home, in the midst of building it, and not moved in yet. We were trying to have children and the world watched me struggle getting pregnant. Now, eight years later, you’ll find Lenny and me in our dream home that we were finally able to build and bring to life with our two beautiful children,” she said.
To sum it all up, Lisa and Lenny are now parents of two!
Lisa and Lenny Hochestein welcomed both of their kids via surrogate.
After enduring three miscarriages and four failed IVF attempts, Lisa and Lenny were starting to lose hope that they'd ever be able to have kids. But after the series ended on Bravo, they started exploring other options. In 2015, they welcomed son Logan via surrogate. Lisa told Daily Dish at the time that Logan was a "miracle baby."
Four years later, they expanded their family even more and welcomed daughter Elle, also by surrogate.
Lisa and Lenny Hochestein have also become business partners.
Lisa and Lenny aren't just husband-and-wife. They're also business owners. Since we last saw them on Bravo, Lenny has continued his work at Hochstein Plastic Surgery practice in North Miami, Flo. But now, Lisa runs her own beauty spa, Hochstein Medspa, in the same building under his guidance.
While mixing romance with business isn't always healthy in a relationship, Lisa explained that they keep their distance from one another during the work day.
"Of course, when we get together later in the night, we update each other and make sure we are in the loop with the businesses. But in general, we stay in our lanes to allow each other to thrive," she further told Ocean Drive.
As for keeping the spark alive in their romance, she revealed that she and Lenny still have weekly date nights.
"Date night once a week is super important to us,” Lisa said, adding that “aside from that, any free time when we’re not working is spent with the kids."
The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 is currently streaming on Peacock with new episodes dropping every Thursday.