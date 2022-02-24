The 'RHOM' Ladies Brought the Miami Heat with Their Season 4 Reunion Looks

When the The Real Housewives of Miami returned for a reboot after eight years off the air, the returning cast members and the new stars knew to bring the drama.

Since Season 4 debuted at the end of 2021, longtime stars Alexia Echevarria Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Moura have proven exactly why the franchise needed to come back, while newbies Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova have all been a breath of fresh air for the show.