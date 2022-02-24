Logo
'RHOM' Season 4 Reunion
The 'RHOM' Ladies Brought the Miami Heat with Their Season 4 Reunion Looks

Feb. 24 2022, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

When the The Real Housewives of Miami returned for a reboot after eight years off the air, the returning cast members and the new stars knew to bring the drama.

Since Season 4 debuted at the end of 2021, longtime stars Alexia Echevarria Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Moura have proven exactly why the franchise needed to come back, while newbies Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova have all been a breath of fresh air for the show.

The regular season officially concluded on Feb. 24, and fans may now be wondering when the reunion will air. Read on to find out the RHOM reunion schedule, and to take a peek at the dresses the women all wore.

Lisa Hochstein
Source: Instagram
The 'RHOM' Season 4 reunion will consist of two parts — details on the episode release schedule.

Following filming for the epic 12th and final episode of Season 4, which debuted on Peacock on Feb. 24, the ladies gathered in New York City to discuss the most compelling drama from the show. They also dished on the latest goings-on in their own respective lives with host Andy Cohen.

The two-part reunion will kick off on March 3, and the RHOM ladies further set themselves apart from the Bravo Real Housewives franchises by starting the event off with a shot.

According to the teaser trailer for the reunion, Andy will begin by asking the stars about their recent positive life updates, including Dr. Nicole's recent engagement to her longtime partner, Anthony Lopez,

Once the niceties are taken care of, Andy will then dive in on fans' burning questions about Julia's close friendship with Adriana, the latest with Alexia's son's legal issues, and the recent marital issues between Lisa and Lenny Hochstein.

The Season 4 reunion will conclude on March 10, 2022 — and then viewers will just have to wait to find out if the show will be renewed for Season 5.

In the meantime, you can check out the housewives' epic reunion looks below.

Take a look at the 'RHOM' reunion looks for Season 4.

While many casts have stuck to a dress color theme in recent years for reunions — like the RHOA, RHONJ, and RHOP ladies — the RHOM housewives went a different route.

Many of the cast members, including Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Echevarria Nepola, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Adriana de Moura, dazzled with sparkly looks. Season 4 addition Dr. Nicole Martin and longtime star Lisa Hochstein opted for a canary yellow and a lavender look, respectively.

1. Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen
Source: Peacock

"Dress to empress," Larsa wrote in the caption of her reunion look Instagram, along with the tongue out emoji. The mom of four tagged designer Michael Costello as well.

2. Alexia Echevarria Nepola

The RHOM O.G. tagged L.A.-based designer Usama Ishtay for her sparkly gold look. The brand's Instagram account noted that Alexia was "wearing a custom made side cutouts gold metallic crystal chainmail high slit long bustier dress for the reunion episode."

3. Lisa Hochstein

Like Larsa, Lisa also wore a Michael Costello number for the reunion. Unlike her jewelry designer co-star, Lisa's dress sparkles were kept to a minimum.

4. Dr. Nicole Martin

Dr. Nicole Martin
Source: Peacock

The anesthesiologist wore a bright yellow dress for her first reunion as a RHOM star. She accessorized the simple look with one impressive jewel: her new engagement ring.

5. Julia Lemigova

The Season 4 star, who is married to Martina Navratilova, tagged Renato Armijo, the Fashion Director for Chernaya, for her glamorous silver dress. Julia matched many of her co-stars with her bedazzled gown.

6. Guerdy Abraira

Guerdy Abraira
Source: Peacock

The party planner was dressed for battle for the reunion — which is only appropriate since conflict is a main component of the two-part special.

7. Marysol Patton

Marysol Patton
Source: Peacock

Though Marysol was a "friend" in Season 4, the longtime RHOM personality will be present for the entirety of the reunion. Her gold look was created by Alberto Ravelo, a fashion and technical designer.

She even brought along a bedazzled travel cup for her signature cocktails.

8. Adriana de Moura

Adriana de Moura
Source: Peacock

The mom of one, who was also a "friend" in Season 4, stood out from her peers by wearing a mid-length blue dress.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami air on Thursdays on Peacock, and you can catch up on all four seasons on the streamer.

