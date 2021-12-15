The 'RHOM' Season 4 Cast Is Bringing the Heat — and Guerdy Abraira's Husband Can Put Out the Fires

After more than eight years off the air, The Real Housewives of Miami is officially returning for a fourth season on Peacock. The cast line-up features a mix of familiar faces and a few new additions.

Newbies Dr. Nicole Martin, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Kiki Barth (friend) are joining past stars Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Adriana de Moura (friend), and Marysol Patton (friend), and all involved are turning up the heat when it comes to the drama in Miami.